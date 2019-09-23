12 Images
Sergei Kovalev’s Newport Beach abode
Built in 2000 but recently remodeled, the cul-de-sac home holds five bedrooms and four bathrooms and expands to a flagstone courtyard and fountain-fed swimming pool.
Image_07.jpg
The living room. (Three D Media)
Image_11.jpg
The center-island kitchen. (Three D Media)
Image_09.jpg
The dining room. (Three D Media)
Image_10.jpg
The dining room. (Three D Media)
Image_03.jpg
The family room and wine cellar. (Three D Media)
Image_02.jpg
The foyer. (Three D Media)
Image_05.jpg
The master bedroom. (Three D Media)
Image_06.jpg
The master bathroom. (Three D Media)
Image_04.jpg
The master balcony. (Three D Media)
Image_08.jpg
The patio. (Three D Media)
Image_12.jpg
The swimming pool. (Three D Media)
Image_01.jpg
The exterior. (Three D Media)
1/12