Built in 2006 but recently remodeled, the 11,000-square-foot villa features seven bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, a gym, wine cellar and movie theater.
9 Images

Sofia Vergara’s Beverly Hills villa

Built in 2006 but recently remodeled, the 11,000-square-foot villa features seven bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, a gym, a wine cellar and a movie theater.

Built in 2006 but recently remodeled, the 11,000-square-foot villa features seven bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, a gym, wine cellar and movie theater.

The living room. (Michael McNamara / Sotheby’s International Realty)

Built in 2006 but recently remodeled, the 11,000-square-foot villa features seven bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, a gym, wine cellar and movie theater.

The dining room. (Michael McNamara / Sotheby’s International Realty)

Built in 2006 but recently remodeled, the 11,000-square-foot villa features seven bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, a gym, wine cellar and movie theater.

The kitchen. (Michael McNamara / Sotheby’s International Realty)

Built in 2006 but recently remodeled, the 11,000-square-foot villa features seven bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, a gym, wine cellar and movie theater.

The staircase. (Michael McNamara / Sotheby’s International Realty)

Built in 2006 but recently remodeled, the 11,000-square-foot villa features seven bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, a gym, wine cellar and movie theater.

The theater. (Michael McNamara / Sotheby’s International Realty)

Built in 2006 but recently remodeled, the 11,000-square-foot villa features seven bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, a gym, wine cellar and movie theater.

The bar. (Michael McNamara / Sotheby’s International Realty)

Built in 2006 but recently remodeled, the 11,000-square-foot villa features seven bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, a gym, wine cellar and movie theater.

The office. (Michael McNamara / Sotheby’s International Realty)

Built in 2006 but recently remodeled, the 11,000-square-foot villa features seven bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, a gym, wine cellar and movie theater.

The backyard. (Michael McNamara / Sotheby’s International Realty)

Built in 2006 but recently remodeled, the 11,000-square-foot villa features seven bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, a gym, wine cellar and movie theater.

The Mediterranean-style mansion. (Michael McNamara / Sotheby’s International Realty)

1/9