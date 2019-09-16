17 Images
Steve Alford’s Calabasas home | Hot Property
The Mediterranean-style home sits on more than half an acre of grounds in a guard-gated Calabasas community.
The frontyard. (Realtor.com)
A sweeping staircase in the two-story foyer. (Realtor.com)
The living room has a fireplace. (Realtor.com)
The breakfast room takes in a view of the backyard. (Realtor.com)
A built-in bar anchors a corner of the family room. (Realtor.com)
The kitchen features an oversized island and copper sinks. (Realtor.com)
Built-ins fill two walls in the office. (Realtor.com)
A bathroom. (Realtor.com)
The second-story landing. (Realtor.com)
The home theater has a row of recliners. (Realtor.com)
There are three fireplaces, including one in the master suite. (Realtor.com)
A sitting room off the master bedroom. (Realtor.com)
The master suite has two walk-in closets. (Realtor.com)
The master bathroom has a soaking tub. (Realtor.com)
A covered patio overlooks the swimming pool in the backyard. (Realtor.com)
The swimming pool features a raised spa. (Realtor.com)
The basketball half-court is emblazoned with the UCLA colors and logo. (Realtor.com)
1/17