17 Images

Tarzana’s Triangle House

Built by noted architect Harry Gelson, the Midcentury home boasts an expansive open floor plan with triangular glass walls.

The dining area. (Realtor.com)
The living room. (Realtor.com)
The kitchen. (Realtor.com)
The lounge. (Realtor.com)
The master bedroom. (Realtor.com)
The master bath. (Realtor.com)
The wine cellar. (Realtor.com)
The back patio. (Realtor.com)
The exterior. (Realtor.com)
The guesthouse exterior. (Realtor.com)
The guesthouse. (Realtor.com)
The pool. (Realtor.com)
The dining patio. (Realtor.com)
The backyard. (Realtor.com)
The gate. (Realtor.com)
The home at night. (Realtor.com)
The carport. (Realtor.com)
