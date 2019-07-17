4 Images
Top Sales: Bel-Air estate of daytime soap great pulls in $31 million
Top Sales | Hidden Hills $22.2 million
At $22.2 million, the 7.4-acre estate in Hidden Hills is the most expensive home ever sold in the guard-gated equestrian community. (Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices )
Top Sales | Hidden Hills $22.2 million
The 14,000-square-foot house includes a movie theater, a game room and a wellness center. Outside: a swimming pool, a volleyball court and some 1,800 square feet of patio space. (Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices )
Top Sales | Beverly Hills $19.85 million
The Ken Ungar-designed Traditional-style home sold in June to a corporate entity tied to media mogul Byron Allen for $19.85 million. (Jim Bartsch)
Top Sales | Beverly Hills $19.85 million
The 11,266-square-foot home has eight bedrooms, a center-island kitchen and a home theater. In the family room, French doors open to a covered patio. (Jim Bartsch)
1/4