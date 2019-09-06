16 Images
Vintage SoCal | A quintessential Craftsman in Pasadena’s Historic Highlands
The 1909 kit-built home in the Historic Highlands area of Pasadena is listed for sale at $1.185 million.
The two-story Craftsman has a wide front porch supported by tapered columns. Exposed rafter tails face the street
(Erik Grammar)
(Erik Grammar)
The Craftsman-style home in Pasadena's Historic Highlands area was assembled from a kit in 1909.
(Erik Grammar)
(Erik Grammar)
Stained glass, built-ins and wood wainscoting typify the architectural theme.
The formal dining room.
The updated kitchen.
The updated kitchen. (Erik Grammar)
The downstairs den.
One of the four bedrooms.
The second-story windows enclose what was once a sleeping porch.
(Erik Grammar)
(Erik Grammar)
One of the two bathrooms.
The third-acre lot also contains an expanse of lawn and old-growth fruit trees.
The patio.
(Erik Grammar)
(Erik Grammar)
The detached garage has a permitted bonus studio for an additional 336 square feet of living space.
(Erik Grammar)
(Erik Grammar)
A modern-day addition at the rear of the yard is the permitted yurt, which was retrofitted with a rigid roof to conform to city building codes for a gazebo.
Inside the gazebo.
A small plaque on site identifies the original owner as a George Randall. An adjacent house of the same plan was also constructed by the same builder, with some modifications.
