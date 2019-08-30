14 Images
Vintage SoCal | A Pasadena Spanish Colonial suits the lifestyle of the rich in 1928 and today
Prolific architect-to-the-stars Paul Williams designed the graceful home for a wealthy Texas oilman.
The Spanish Colonial-style house was designed in 1928 by architect-to-the-stars Paul Williams. (Lacey Wood)
The Lockhart Estate originally sat on more than 72 acres in an area now known as Pasadena’s North Kinneloa Ranch neighborhood.
Lloyd E. Lockhart, an oil baron from Texas, commissioned prolific architect Paul Williams to design the Spanish Colonial in keeping with the lifestyles of the rich and famous in 1928.
Original fixtures and hardware remain intact.
An expansive loggia with a groin-vaulted ceiling brings natural light into the 7,033 square feet of interiors.
A family room and library are among other living spaces.
Rich walnut paneling encloses the formal dining room.
Graceful arched windows and doorways carry the architectural theme throughout the main residence.
One of the five bedrooms. (Lacey Wood)
A second, 3,500-square-foot, house on the nearly four-acre property is designed to complement Williams’ vision for the main house.
Stone steps off the back of the main house lead to an expansive lawn with a central fountain.
The patio.
A wine-tasting room with a fountain, a rustic stone wall and custom ironwork reflect the estate’s original design.
Tile-roofed cabanas supported by columns connect the rebuilt swimming pool to a north-south tennis court.
