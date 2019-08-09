24 Images
Vintage SoCal | This Woodland Hills house wears its Hollywood history well
The gated English Tudor, listed at $2.2 million, was once part of a larger property owned by Oscar-winning film director Michael Curtiz.
Vintage SoCal | Woodland Hills
Built using imported materials and designed to emulate a Cotswold cottage, the main house has been repaired and expanded while staying true to the architectural style.
(360 Listing)
(360 Listing)
Vintage SoCal | Woodland Hills
Half-timbering and leaded-glass diamond-paned windows are among the defining features of the English Tudor-style house in Woodland Hills. (360 Listing)
Vintage SoCal | Woodland Hills
The front door opens to a turret entry way with hand-carved bookshelves, antique French carriage lamps and a hand-painted dome ceiling depicting the sky.
(360 Listing)
(360 Listing)
Vintage SoCal | Woodland Hills
Exposed-beam ceilings, original oak flooring and trim, wrought-iron and brass railings and hand-made leaded and stained-glass windows are among other details.
(360 Listing)
(360 Listing)
Vintage SoCal | Woodland Hills
The formal dining room. (360 Listing)
Vintage SoCal | Woodland Hills
In the kitchen, modern appliances and upgrades blend with the restored original cabinetry.
(360 Listing)
(360 Listing)
Vintage SoCal | Woodland Hills
Custom-made beveled glass windows and hand-chiseled travertine tile floors add to the room’s character.
(360 Listing)
(360 Listing)
Vintage SoCal | Woodland Hills
The main house has one bedroom and two bathrooms. (360 Listing)
Vintage SoCal | Woodland Hills
One of the two bathrooms. (360 Listing)
Vintage SoCal | Woodland Hills
The grounds of nearly a half-acre continue the English countryside charm with leafy trees, a stream, waterfalls and terraced stone patios.
(360 Listing)
(360 Listing)
Vintage SoCal | Woodland Hills
The 1934 English Tudor estate was once a carriage house and used as guest quarters for part of a larger property owned by prolific film director Michael Curtiz, who helped put stars such as Doris Day, Bette Davis and Errol Flynn on the marquee. His films included “Casablanca,” “Mildred Pierce,” “Yankee Doodle Dandy” and “White Christmas.”
(360 Listing)
(360 Listing)
Vintage SoCal | Woodland Hills
One of the two bathrooms. (360 Listing)
Vintage SoCal | Woodland Hills
Besides the one-bedroom, two-bathroom main house, there are two guesthouses. One, built as an office, has a cathedral ceiling, a full bathroom and French doors that lead to the gardens. The other guest suite, reached by a bridge and set above the garage, was sometimes used by “The Adventures of Robin Hood” star Flynn.
(360 Listing)
(360 Listing)
Vintage SoCal | Woodland Hills
The property, at 4880 Queen Florence Lane, is estimated to have more than 2,700 square feet of living space.
(360 Listing)
(360 Listing)
Vintage SoCal | Woodland Hills
The listing price is $2.2 million.
(360 Listing)
(360 Listing)
Vintage SoCal | Woodland Hills
The house was designed to emulate a Cotswald cottage. (360 Listing)
Vintage SoCal | Woodland Hills
The grounds exude English countryside charm. (360 Listing)
Vintage SoCal | Woodland Hills
Half-timbering and leaded-glass diamond-paned windows. (360 Listing)
Vintage SoCal | Woodland Hills
Hand-carved bookshelves in the entryway. (360 Listing)
Vintage SoCal | Woodland Hills
The billiards room. (360 Listing)
Vintage SoCal | Woodland Hills
Leaded-glass diamond-paned windows. (360 Listing)
Vintage SoCal | Woodland Hills
The renovated bathroom. (360 Listing)
Vintage SoCal | Woodland Hills
One of the bathrooms. (360 Listing)
Vintage SoCal | Woodland Hills
A guest suite is reached by a bridge and set above the garage.
(360 Listing)
(360 Listing)
1/24