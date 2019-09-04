21 Images
Zacky Vengeance’s Huntington Beach home
Set on a quarter of an acre, the custom home features French Normandy vibes with a stone exterior and steep pitched roof.
Image_02.jpg
The courtyard. (Compass)
Image_21.jpg
The great room. (Compass)
Image_20.jpg
The great room under a beamed ceiling. (Compass)
Image_19.jpg
The office. (Compass)
Image_18.jpg
The living room. (Compass)
Image_17.jpg
The dining room. (Compass)
Image_07.jpg
The living room. (Compass)
Image_09.jpg
The custom kitchen. (Compass)
Image_01.jpg
The kitchen. (Compass)
Image_06.jpg
The family room. (Compass)
Image_05.jpg
The family room. (Compass)
Image_08.jpg
The family room. (Compass)
Image_04.jpg
The master bedroom. (Compass)
Image_16.jpg
The master bathroom. (Compass)
Image_11.jpg
A guest bedroom. (Compass)
Image_10.jpg
The music studio. (Compass)
Image_14.jpg
The swimming pool and spa. (Compass)
Image_15.jpg
The back patio with a swimming pool. (Compass)
Image_03.jpg
The patio with a fireplace. (Compass)
Image_13.jpg
The exterior. (Compass)
Image_12.jpg
The side of the exterior. (Compass)
1/21