Filmmaker Walter Hill seeks a scene change on Malibu’s Broad Beach

Prolific action director Walter Hill, whose scores of credits include “The Warriors” and “The Driver,” is testing the waters in Malibu. His oceanfront compound of 14 years is listed for $8.995 million on Broad Beach.

That’s around $2 million more than he paid for it in 2005, real estate records show.

Two structures fill out the coastal estate: a sleek modern home full of indoor-outdoor living spaces and a two-car garage topped by a guest studio.

Fronted by a courtyard with flagstone and landscaping, the main home is a 3,000-square-foot concoction of tile, wood and glass.

A dramatic dual-sided fireplace separates the living and dining rooms, both of which feature white-painted beams and pocketing doors. Each space expands to a multilevel deck with a dining area, lounge, a hot tub and sweeping ocean views. From there, a sandy trail descends to the beach.

Upstairs, the master suite opens to a private deck of its own. Flaunting hardwood floors and an expansive wall of built-ins, it’s one of five bedrooms and five bathrooms.

Chris Cortazzo of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage holds the listing.



A native of Long Beach, Hill has been writing, directing and producing films since the ‘70s. His directing credits include “Hard Times,” “Southern Comfort” and “48 Hrs.” On the production side, he handled the “Alien” franchise.