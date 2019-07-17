Hockey Hall of Famer Scott Niedermayer nets a buyer in Newport Beach

That was fast. Just one month after asking $5.495 million for his loaded home in Newport Beach, hockey great Scott Niedermayer has sold the place for $5.393 million.

Records show the Canadian defenseman paid $4.75 million for the property in 2005 shortly after joining the Anaheim Ducks at the tail end of his Hall of Fame career.

Found in the guard-gated Belcourt community, the estate fits a two-story home, swimming pool, spa, putting green, cabanas, gazebo and tennis court into half an acre.

Topped with solar panels, the turnkey house pairs white walls with oak floors across 5,600 square feet. Crown molding rings the living spaces, which include a formal dining room, media room, center-island kitchen and two-story living room under coffered ceilings.

A sweeping staircase leads upstairs, where the expansive master suite steps up to a fireplace lounge. The space expands to dual bathrooms, both of which open to private closets. In total, there are five bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms.

Tim Smith of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage held the listing. Charlie Price of Villa Real Estate represented the buyer.

Niedermayer, 45, played 18 seasons and 1,263 games in the NHL — a tie for 79th most in league history. In addition to competing in five All-Star Games, he won the Stanley Cup three times with the Devils and once with the Ducks.