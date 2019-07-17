Mel B and Stephen Belafonte unload Hollywood Hills home for $5.55 million

Spice Girls singer Melanie Brown and her ex-husband, producer Stephen Belafonte, have sold their marital home in the Hollywood Hills for $5.55 million.

That’s about $3.45 million less than what the former couple, who divorced in 2017, originally sought when they first listed the four-story home two years ago at $8.995 million. They bought the place in 2014 for $4.34 million, The Times previously reported.

Built in 1928 and redesigned in 2016, the contemporary has more than 4,600 square feet of glitzy living space including Baccarat fixtures, high ceilings, custom lighting, a bar, a theater and a game room. As one might expect of a pop superstar, there’s also a recording studio.

The floor plan was reimagined to create open-concept spaces while maximizing natural light. The master suite spans the entire top floor for a total of four bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms. Floor-to-ceiling windows on each level take in city light and treetop views.

Outside, tall hedges and wood fencing conceal a swimming pool with a spa, an outdoor dining area and a built-in barbecue. A flat-screen television is anchored above the pool area.

Brown, 44, gained notice in the 1990s as a member of the Spice Girls and later released the solo albums “Hot” and “L.A. State of Mind.” She has served as a judge on such competition shows as “America’s Got Talent,” “The X Factor U.K.,” and “The X Factor Australia.”

Belafonte, 44, produced “Mel B: It’s a Scary World” (2010) for television. His film work includes “The Bad Lieutenant: Port of Call — New Orleans” (2009) and “Mutant Chronicles” (2008).



Ben Belack of the Agency and Lusine Nargizyan of Dilbeck Real Estate were the listing agents. Felecia Wesley of Compass represented the buyer.