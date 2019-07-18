Harry Styles gets $6 million for Hollywood Hills pad

English singer and actor Harry Styles, formerly of the pop supergroup One Direction, has sold his home in the Hollywood Hills for $6 million, record show.

The sale comes roughly two years (and several price cuts) after Styles originally put the home on the market for $8.495 million. He bought the property in 2016 with a trust for $6.87 million, records show.

Gated from the street, the multilevel contemporary features an open floor plan and pocketing walls of glass that provide views from the city to, on a clear day, the ocean. The 4,100 square feet of updated interior includes a center-island kitchen, a screening room and a gym.

The top-floor master suite expands to a private balcony for a total of four bedrooms and six bathrooms.

Outside, the bamboo-hedged lot has expansive decking for entertaining, a covered lounge and a swimming pool with a spa. There’s also a rooftop deck with a fire pit.

Carl Gambino and Kurt Rappaport of Westside Estate Agency were the listing agents. Alec Traub of Redfin represented the buyer.

Styles, 25, rose to fame as a member of One Direction before embarking on a solo career in 2017. His eponymous debut solo album was released in 2017 and featured the songs “Sign of the Times” and “Kiwi.”



As an actor, Styles made his film debut in the 2017 war drama “Dunkirk.” He is rumored to be in play for a role in Disney’s upcoming live-action adaption of “The Little Mermaid,” according to reports.