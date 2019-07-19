Boxing great Sugar Ray Leonard posts Pacific Palisades villa for sale at $52 million

Legendary boxer Sugar Ray Leonard is looking to knock out a hefty home sale in Pacific Palisades. His grand villa of nearly half a century is up for grabs at a whopping $51.995 million.

If he gets his price, it’ll be among L.A. County’s priciest home sales this year. The increasingly hot summer market has already seen the Manor in Holmby Hills sell for a record $119.75 million and Uber co-founder Garrett Camp shell out $72.5 million for a Beverly Hills mansion.

Covering nearly two park-like acres in the Riviera neighborhood, the estate holds a 16,700-square-foot mansion, a two-story guesthouse, swimming pool, tennis court and putting green.

Draped in ivy and topped by clay tile, the main residence showcases grand elegance throughout its various wings and oversized living spaces. A formal foyer accesses the grand center hall, which branches off into a living room under beamed ceilings, formal dining room and center-island chef’s kitchen.

A stone fireplace anchors the master suite. One of seven bedrooms, it expands to a pair of balconies overlooking the rolling lawns.

Stone columns frame a sunny solarium, and three arched doorways connect the space to the outdoors. Winding paths navigate the verdant grounds, stopping by a deck perched over the tennis court and a poolside kitchen ideal for entertaining.

Jade Mills of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage holds the listing.



Leonard, 63, is considered one of the greatest boxers of all-time. From 1977 to 1997, he won 36 of his 40 fights en route to world titles in five different weight divisions and an Olympic gold medal.