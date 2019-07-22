Former Charger Darren Sproles puts Poway mansion on the market

NFL speedster Darren Sproles is hoping for a quick home sale in Poway. His custom mansion on more than four acres is currently up for sale at $3.248 million.
That’s $448,000 more than the former Charger paid for the Mediterranean-style home in 2014, The Times previously reported.
The single-story interior has been spruced up dramatically during the tailback’s ownership. Formal living spaces feel a bit more casual now, with the common rooms offering lighter shades of hardwood, subdued hues and modern fixtures.
Built in 2005, the single-story home holds six bedrooms, seven bathrooms, living spaces with stone fireplaces and a movie theater with tiered seating across 9,000 square feet.
In nearly 9,000 square feet, there are six bedrooms, seven bathrooms, a center-island kitchen, movie theater with tiered seating and formal dining room with custom inlaid floors. Stone fireplaces anchor the living room and office — the latter of which features paneled walls and coffered ceilings.
Elsewhere, a detached casita adds a lounge and game/memorabilia room.
The property packs a lot into 4.44 acres. Wrought-iron gates guard a courtyard with a fountain in front. Out back, a covered patio and dining gazebo adjoin a lagoon-style swimming pool and spa. A tennis court and playground complete the scene.
Daniel Beer and Brian Danney of eXp Realty of California hold the listing.
Currently a free agent, Sproles has spent time with the Chargers, Saints and Eagles over the course of his 14-year career. While with New Orleans in 2011, he set an NFL record for all-purpose yards in a season with 2,696.
He sold a pair of homes in 2014: a San Diego estate for $2.625 million and a Louisiana townhouse for $564,000.