Ed Asner’s old place in Studio City sells for over the asking price

The quaint Studio City residence where actor Ed Asner made his home for more than a decade has sold for $1.955 million, or $107,000 more than the asking price.

Asner bought the 1956 ranch-style house in 1996 for $540,000 and lived there until 2013, when he sold the place for $1.306 million. Since then, it changed hands once more, selling two years ago for about $1.53 million, records show.

Though extensively updated since the actor’s ownership, the two-story home retains such character details as used brick, vaulted ceilings and French doors with arched transoms. Within some 2,800 square feet of interior are a formal living/dining room, an office and a center-island kitchen.

1 / 13 JD2_1437-Edit.jpg (Joel Danto) 2 / 13 JD2_1432.jpg (Joel Danto) 3 / 13 33.jpg (Joel Danto) 4 / 13 41.jpg (Joel Danto) 5 / 13 10.jpg (Joel Danto) 6 / 13 13.jpg (Joel Danto) 7 / 13 11.jpg (Joel Danto) 8 / 13 16.jpg (Joel Danto) 9 / 13 37.jpg (Joel Danto) 10 / 13 JD2_1434-Edit.jpg (Joel Danto) 11 / 13 JD2_1445.jpg (Joel Danto) 12 / 13 1.jpg (Joel Danto) 13 / 13 26.jpg (Joel Danto)

Advertisement

The master suite has a room for a sitting area, a fireplace and a cedar-lined walk-in closet for a total of three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

Outside, brick patio surrounds a circular spa and swimming pool. A small fruit tree grove and an herb/vegetable garden lie in the side yard.

The property hit the market in June and sold in about a month, records show.

Dennis Chernov and Kevin Silver of Keller Williams Realty, Studio City, had the listing. Peter Lorimer of PLG Estates represented the buyer.



Advertisement

Asner, 89, has stayed busy this year, appearing in the films “Faith, Hope & Love” and “The Garden Left Behind” as well as the television shows “Doom Patrol” and “Dead to Me.” The seven-time Emmy winner played Lou Grant in the 1970s sitcom “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” and in a spinoff newspaper drama.

He served as president of the Screen Actors Guild from 1981-85.