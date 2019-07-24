Actor Aaron Eckhart sells Beverly Hills Post Office home for over asking price

Aaron Eckhart’s foray in the 90210 housing market was a successful one. After two months on the market, his Beverly Hills Post Office home of 17 years has sold for $3.125 million, or $25,000 more than the asking price, records show.

That’s a little over double what the “Dark Knight” actor paid for the place in 2002. He bought it for roughly $1.55 million, records show.

The single-story home boasts skylights, French doors and hardwood floors, but the real prize is the land on which it sits. Comprised of two lots, the property clocks in at nearly two acres.

1 / 9 Comprised of two lots on nearly two acres, the 1960s home enjoys sweeping city and canyon views. (Realtor.com) 2 / 9 Comprised of two lots on nearly two acres, the 1960s home enjoys sweeping city and canyon views. (Realtor.com) 3 / 9 Comprised of two lots on nearly two acres, the 1960s home enjoys sweeping city and canyon views. (Realtor.com) 4 / 9 Comprised of two lots on nearly two acres, the 1960s home enjoys sweeping city and canyon views. (Realtor.com) 5 / 9 Comprised of two lots on nearly two acres, the 1960s home enjoys sweeping city and canyon views. (Realtor.com) 6 / 9 Comprised of two lots on nearly two acres, the 1960s home enjoys sweeping city and canyon views. (Realtor.com) 7 / 9 Comprised of two lots on nearly two acres, the 1960s home enjoys sweeping city and canyon views. (Realtor.com) 8 / 9 Comprised of two lots on nearly two acres, the 1960s home enjoys sweeping city and canyon views. (Realtor.com) 9 / 9 Comprised of two lots on nearly two acres, the 1960s home enjoys sweeping city and canyon views. (Realtor.com)

Advertisement

A brick courtyard fronts the 1960s home, and a double-door entry flanked by beveled glass windows enters into the spacious open floor plan. In 3,016 square feet, there are three bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms, a sunny living room, center-island kitchen and small study.

Out back, a swimming pool, spa and patio take in sweeping city and canyon views.

Gus Hector and Ernie Carswell of Douglas Elliman held the listing. Federico Rolon of Compass represented the buyer.

Eckhart, 51, has kept busy over the last few years with film roles in “I, Frankenstein,” “London Has Fallen” and “Sully.” Last year, the California native appeared in the Amazon Prime original series “The Romanoffs.”