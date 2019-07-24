Actress Jessica DiCicco lists cozy Joshua Tree retreat for sale

Actress Jessica DiCicco, known for her voice roles on the animated shows “Adventure Time” and “The Loud House,” and designer Michael Hubbard have listed a retreat in Joshua Tree for sale at $265,000.

The 800-square-foot home, built in 1957, was in need of TLC when the business partners bought the place a year ago for $79,800. Since then, it’s been transformed into a hip desert cabin.

Set on 5 acres surrounded by native plants, the single-story features polished concrete floors, herringbone-patterned accent siding and a rock accent wall. A small kitchen with an island/bar, a living room and a breakfast nook comprise the common area. There are two bedrooms and one bathroom.

A shady patio area and fire pit make up the fence grounds. The detached garage has been divided to create a small studio.

Jasmine Farrow of Sotheby’s International Realty holds the listing.

DiCicco is the daughter of actor Bobby DiCicco, known for his film roles in Steven Spielberg’s “1941” (1979) and John Carpenter’s “The Philadelphia Experiment” (1984). As a voice actress, she has scores of credits including “Dorothy and the Wizard of Oz,” “Muppet Babies” and “Hanazuki.” She is the voice of Flame Princess on “Adventure Time.”