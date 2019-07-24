Hot Property: Sugar Ray Leonard eyes a $52-million prize in Pacific Palisades

Legendary boxer Sugar Ray Leonard is looking to knock out a hefty sale in Pacific Palisades, where his home of nearly 50 years is for sale at a whopping $51.995 million.

If the boxing superstar gets his price, it’ll be among L.A. County’s priciest home sales this year.

The increasingly hot summer market has already seen the Manor in Holmby Hills sell for a record $119.75 million and Uber co-founder Garrett Camp shell out $72.5 million for a Beverly Hills mansion. A full-price sale also would topple the Pacific Palisades record of $33.85 million set last year by the estate of late King World Productions executive Michael King.

Covering nearly two park-like acres in the Riviera neighborhood, the estate weighs in with a 16,700-square-foot mansion, a two-story guesthouse, a swimming pool, a tennis court and a putting green.

Draped in ivy and topped by clay tile, the main residence showcases grand elegance throughout its various wings and oversize living spaces. A formal foyer accesses the grand center hall, which branches off into a beamed-ceiling living room, formal dining room and center-island chef’s kitchen.

A stone fireplace anchors the master bedroom. One of seven bedrooms, the master suite expands to a pair of balconies overlooking the rolling lawns.

Stone columns frame a sunny solarium, and three arched doorways connect the space to the outdoors. Winding paths navigate the verdant grounds, stopping by a deck perched over the tennis court and a poolside kitchen ideal for entertaining.

Leonard, 63, is considered one of the greatest boxers of all time. From 1977 to 1997, he won 36 of his 40 fights en route to world titles in five different weight divisions and an Olympic gold medal.

Jade Mills of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage holds the listing.

A legendary kind of sale

The Thousand Oaks compound of entertainment mogul Thomas Tull and wife Alba Tull has sold for $35 million, making it the highest-priced residential sale ever in the Conejo Valley and Ventura County.

The sale bests the previous high-water mark for Ventura County set by a home in the MariSol community in the northern end of the Malibu coast that sold in 2017 for $20 million.

In the Conejo Valley, it’s the highest-priced sale since the Tulls purchased the main 16-acre parcel of their estate in 2011 for $19.2 million. (The couple later acquired three other parcels on the same cul-de-sac that were combined to complete the compound.)

It’s a legendary price for the founder and former chief executive of Legendary Entertainment and his wife, who began assembling the compound nearly a decade ago.

The Tulls commissioned Brian Biglin of Biglin Architectural Group to design the property, which crowns a 33-acre hilltop and features its own private street. At its heart is a 32,000-square-foot chateau inspired by 18th century French romantic architecture. An 11,000-square-foot guesthouse and a two-story photo studio/auto museum are among roughly a dozen other structures on the estate.

The stone-clad main residence includes three levels of living space filled with custom millwork, domed ceilings and rich wood paneling. There are French-inspired chef and commercial prep kitchens, grand formal rooms, a library and a temperature-controlled wine vault.

A lower wing holds a sports collectibles museum, and a sports lounge/viewing room is Pittsburgh Steelers-themed, a nod to Thomas Tull’s minority ownership in the NFL franchise. Some 21 speakers and six subwoofers pipe in cinema-quality sound in the theater and its 20-foot-wide screen.

There are 12 bedrooms, 32 bathrooms and more than 50,000 square feet of indoor living space across the entire compound.

Surrounding the main house is an idyllic display of four cascading pools and stone bridges that were inspired by the famous Giverny gardens of impressionist painter Claude Monet. Two infinity-edge swimming pools, a sports court, a playground, organic gardens and a stocked pond are among the outdoor amenities. Two private municipal-quality wells provide irrigation for the grounds.

Tull, as head of Legendary Entertainment, produced such blockbuster films as “The Dark Knight,” “Godzilla,” “Jurassic World” and “Kong: Skull Island.” He resigned as chairman and chief executive of Legendary Entertainment two years ago after the production company was acquired by China’s Dalian Wanda Group in a deal worth $3.5 billion.

He and his family have relocated to the Pittsburgh area.

Jordan Cohen of RE/Max Olson & Associates, Westlake Village, was the listing agent. Bryan Bumbarger, also with RE/Max Olson & Associates, represented the buyer.

The next episode

Music producer and mogul Dr. Dre has put his longtime home in Woodland Hills on the market for $5.25 million.

Set on more than half an acre in a guard-gated community, the French country-style manor is entered through a two-story foyer. A grand staircase extends upward, connecting the three stories of living space.

The 16,200-square-foot house, built in 1987 and extensively updated, features two kitchens, a 250-bottle wine cellar, an office, a red-clad movie theater, a paneled dining room and an elevator. A custom 150-gallon fish tank anchors the family room. Pocketing walls of glass border a grand lanai, which holds a wet bar and an indoor spa.

A sitting area, dual closets and a dressing room with a dry sauna are part of the master suite. In all, there are eight bedrooms, 13 bathrooms and two powder rooms.

Outside, landscaped grounds hold a saltwater swimming pool, patios and a fire pit. A flat-screen television built into a stone sits near the pool area.

Dr. Dre bought the home in 1999 for $2.35 million.

The 54-year-old Grammy winner is the founder and chief executive of Aftermath Entertainment and Beats Electronics. He has worked with Snoop Dogg, Eminem and 50 Cent, among others.

David Smith of Keller Williams Realty holds the listing. Christina Kretschmer with Marshall Design Group staged the home.

He’ll head in a new direction

English singer and actor Harry Styles, formerly of the pop supergroup One Direction, has sold his home in the Hollywood Hills for $6 million, records show.

The sale comes roughly two years (and several price cuts) after Styles originally put the home on the market for $8.495 million. He bought the property in 2016 with a trust for $6.87 million.

Gated from the street, the multilevel contemporary features an open floor plan and pocketing walls of glass that provide views from the city to the ocean, on a clear day. The 4,100 square feet of updated interior includes a center-island kitchen, a screening room and a gym.

The top-floor master suite expands to a private balcony for a total of four bedrooms and six bathrooms.

Outside, the bamboo-hedged lot has expansive decking for entertaining, a covered lounge and a swimming pool with a spa. There’s also a rooftop deck with a fire pit.

Carl Gambino and Kurt Rappaport of Westside Estate Agency were the listing agents. Alec Traub of Redfin represented the buyer.

Styles, 25, rose to fame as a member of One Direction before embarking on a solo career in 2017. His eponymous debut solo album was released in 2017 and featured the songs “Sign of the Times” and “Kiwi.”

As an actor, Styles made his film debut in the 2017 war drama “Dunkirk.” He is rumored to be in play for a role in Disney’s upcoming live-action adaption of “The Little Mermaid,” according to reports.

Breaking away from beach abode

Actor Paul Dooley, whose credits include such films as “Sixteen Candles” and “Breaking Away,” has put his Malibu beach house up for sale at $7.495 million.

Set on the sands of La Costa Beach, the home’s European flourishes set it apart from neighboring coastal properties.

Crafted stone, stucco and Venetian plaster all feature prominently in the design of the 1,828-square-foot home. Living spaces are sandwiched in lumber, with hardwood on the floors and beamed ceilings up above. Vintage lanterns top the center-island kitchen, and a dramatic stone fireplace anchors the living room.

The space expands out back, where a covered patio descends to the beach. In front, there’s a flagstone courtyard with a fountain.

The master suite, one of two bedrooms and three bathrooms, opens through French doors to a small deck of its own — this one complete with a fire pit.

Lindsay Rae Galbraith and Gregory Bega of Sotheby’s International Realty hold the listing.

Dooley, 91, has appeared in dozens of film and TV shows dating to the ‘60s. His silver screen credits include “Hairspray” and “Popeye,” and he received Primetime Emmy nominations for his roles in the shows “Dream On” and “The Practice.”