Melissa Rivers parts with her longtime home in Pacific Palisades

Producer and television host Melissa Rivers has sold her Pacific Palisades home of more than two decades for a little over $5.223 million.
Set on a corner lot near the Paseo Miramar trailhead, the hedged and gated house dates to 1953 but has been renovated and expanded through the years. A stone walkway crosses through a grassy front yard to reach an arched porch.
The breezy, 5,850-square-foot floor plan was inspired by East Coast design details and pairs a coastal palette and white wainscoting with splashes of accent colors. The formal living room features a fireplace. The cozy kitchen, which has an island/bar seating, opens to the family room and sunlight-filled breakfast nook.
1/31
<p>Melissa Rivers’ East Coast-inspired traditional home sits on about a third of an acre in Pacific Palisades.</p>
(Jeffrey Ong / PostRAIN Productions)
2/31
<p>Melissa Rivers’ East Coast-inspired traditional home sits on about a third of an acre in Pacific Palisades.</p>
(Jeffrey Ong / PostRAIN Productions)
3/31
<p>Melissa Rivers’ East Coast-inspired traditional home sits on about a third of an acre in Pacific Palisades.</p>
(Jeffrey Ong / PostRAIN Productions)
4/31
<p>Melissa Rivers’ East Coast-inspired traditional home sits on about a third of an acre in Pacific Palisades.</p>
(Jeffrey Ong / PostRAIN Productions)
5/31
<p>Melissa Rivers’ East Coast-inspired traditional home sits on about a third of an acre in Pacific Palisades.</p>
(Jeffrey Ong / PostRAIN Productions)
6/31
<p>Melissa Rivers’ East Coast-inspired traditional home sits on about a third of an acre in Pacific Palisades.</p>
(Jeffrey Ong / PostRAIN Productions)
7/31
<p>Melissa Rivers’ East Coast-inspired traditional home sits on about a third of an acre in Pacific Palisades.</p>
(Jeffrey Ong / PostRAIN Productions)
8/31
<p>Melissa Rivers’ East Coast-inspired traditional home sits on about a third of an acre in Pacific Palisades.</p>
(Jeffrey Ong / PostRAIN Productions)
9/31
<p>Melissa Rivers’ East Coast-inspired traditional home sits on about a third of an acre in Pacific Palisades.</p>
(Jeffrey Ong / PostRAIN Productions)
10/31
<p>Melissa Rivers’ East Coast-inspired traditional home sits on about a third of an acre in Pacific Palisades.</p>
(Jeffrey Ong / PostRAIN Productions)
11/31
<p>Melissa Rivers’ East Coast-inspired traditional home sits on about a third of an acre in Pacific Palisades.</p>
(Jeffrey Ong / PostRAIN Productions)
12/31
<p>Melissa Rivers’ East Coast-inspired traditional home sits on about a third of an acre in Pacific Palisades.</p>
(Jeffrey Ong / PostRAIN Productions)
13/31
<p>Melissa Rivers’ East Coast-inspired traditional home sits on about a third of an acre in Pacific Palisades.</p>
(Jeffrey Ong / PostRAIN Productions)
14/31
<p>Melissa Rivers’ East Coast-inspired traditional home sits on about a third of an acre in Pacific Palisades.</p>
(Jeffrey Ong / PostRAIN Productions)
15/31
<p>Melissa Rivers’ East Coast-inspired traditional home sits on about a third of an acre in Pacific Palisades.</p>
(Jeffrey Ong / PostRAIN Productions)
16/31
<p>Melissa Rivers’ East Coast-inspired traditional home sits on about a third of an acre in Pacific Palisades.</p>
(Jeffrey Ong / PostRAIN Productions)
17/31
<p>Melissa Rivers’ East Coast-inspired traditional home sits on about a third of an acre in Pacific Palisades.</p>
(Jeffrey Ong / PostRAIN Productions)
18/31
<p>Melissa Rivers’ East Coast-inspired traditional home sits on about a third of an acre in Pacific Palisades.</p>
(Jeffrey Ong / PostRAIN Productions)
19/31
<p>Melissa Rivers’ East Coast-inspired traditional home sits on about a third of an acre in Pacific Palisades.</p>
(Jeffrey Ong / PostRAIN Productions)
20/31
<p>Melissa Rivers’ East Coast-inspired traditional home sits on about a third of an acre in Pacific Palisades.</p>
(Jeffrey Ong / PostRAIN Productions)
21/31
<p>Melissa Rivers’ East Coast-inspired traditional home sits on about a third of an acre in Pacific Palisades.</p>
(Jeffrey Ong / PostRAIN Productions)
22/31
<p>Melissa Rivers’ East Coast-inspired traditional home sits on about a third of an acre in Pacific Palisades.</p>
(Jeffrey Ong / PostRAIN Productions)
23/31
<p>Melissa Rivers’ East Coast-inspired traditional home sits on about a third of an acre in Pacific Palisades.</p>
(Jeffrey Ong / PostRAIN Productions)
24/31
<p>Melissa Rivers’ East Coast-inspired traditional home sits on about a third of an acre in Pacific Palisades.</p>
(Jeffrey Ong / PostRAIN Productions)
25/31
<p>Melissa Rivers’ East Coast-inspired traditional home sits on about a third of an acre in Pacific Palisades.</p>
(Jeffrey Ong / PostRAIN Productions)
26/31
<p>Melissa Rivers’ East Coast-inspired traditional home sits on about a third of an acre in Pacific Palisades.</p>
(Jeffrey Ong / PostRAIN Productions)
27/31
<p>Melissa Rivers’ East Coast-inspired traditional home sits on about a third of an acre in Pacific Palisades.</p>
(Jeffrey Ong / PostRAIN Productions)
28/31
<p>Melissa Rivers’ East Coast-inspired traditional home sits on about a third of an acre in Pacific Palisades.</p>
(Jeffrey Ong / PostRAIN Productions)
29/31
<p>Melissa Rivers’ East Coast-inspired traditional home sits on about a third of an acre in Pacific Palisades.</p>
(Jeffrey Ong / PostRAIN Productions)
30/31
<p>Melissa Rivers’ East Coast-inspired traditional home sits on about a third of an acre in Pacific Palisades.</p>
(Jeffrey Ong / PostRAIN Productions)
31/31
<p>Melissa Rivers’ East Coast-inspired traditional home sits on about a third of an acre in Pacific Palisades.</p>
(Jeffrey Ong / PostRAIN Productions)
Upstairs, the vaulted-ceiling master suite has a walk-in closet that doubles as a safe room. Picture windows in the master bedroom center on tree-top and ocean views.
Including a two-bedroom guest suite, which was formerly the garage, there are six bedrooms and 5.25 bathrooms in all.
The house sits on about a third of an acre and features front and back lawns, a paver patio, formal gardens and a swimming pool with a spa.
Rivers bought the house through a trust in 1998 for $2.35 million, public records show.
The 51-year-old actress and TV host is the daughter of late comedian-television host Joan Rivers and producer Edgar Rosenberg. She previously served as an executive producer and co-host of the E! series “Fashion Police,” which launched in 1995 and long-featured her spitfire mother.
She is the author of “The Book of Joan: Tales of Mirth, Mischief, and Manipulation.”
Laura Brau of Compass was the listing agent. Michelle Liberman, also with Compass, represented the buyer.