Hot Property

Melissa Rivers parts with her longtime home in Pacific Palisades

Melissa Rivers
The former “Fashion Police” co-host has sold her Pacific Palisades home after 21 years of ownership.
(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
By Neal J. LeiteregStaff Writer 
July 24, 2019
12:38 PM
Producer and television host Melissa Rivers has sold her Pacific Palisades home of more than two decades for a little over $5.223 million.

Set on a corner lot near the Paseo Miramar trailhead, the hedged and gated house dates to 1953 but has been renovated and expanded through the years. A stone walkway crosses through a grassy front yard to reach an arched porch.

The breezy, 5,850-square-foot floor plan was inspired by East Coast design details and pairs a coastal palette and white wainscoting with splashes of accent colors. The formal living room features a fireplace. The cozy kitchen, which has an island/bar seating, opens to the family room and sunlight-filled breakfast nook.

<p>Melissa Rivers’ East Coast-inspired traditional home sits on about a third of an acre in Pacific Palisades.</p>  (Jeffrey Ong / PostRAIN Productions)
<p>Melissa Rivers’ East Coast-inspired traditional home sits on about a third of an acre in Pacific Palisades.</p>  (Jeffrey Ong / PostRAIN Productions)
<p>Melissa Rivers’ East Coast-inspired traditional home sits on about a third of an acre in Pacific Palisades.</p>  (Jeffrey Ong / PostRAIN Productions)
<p>Melissa Rivers’ East Coast-inspired traditional home sits on about a third of an acre in Pacific Palisades.</p>  (Jeffrey Ong / PostRAIN Productions)
<p>Melissa Rivers’ East Coast-inspired traditional home sits on about a third of an acre in Pacific Palisades.</p>  (Jeffrey Ong / PostRAIN Productions)
<p>Melissa Rivers’ East Coast-inspired traditional home sits on about a third of an acre in Pacific Palisades.</p>  (Jeffrey Ong / PostRAIN Productions)
<p>Melissa Rivers’ East Coast-inspired traditional home sits on about a third of an acre in Pacific Palisades.</p>  (Jeffrey Ong / PostRAIN Productions)
<p>Melissa Rivers’ East Coast-inspired traditional home sits on about a third of an acre in Pacific Palisades.</p>  (Jeffrey Ong / PostRAIN Productions)
<p>Melissa Rivers’ East Coast-inspired traditional home sits on about a third of an acre in Pacific Palisades.</p>  (Jeffrey Ong / PostRAIN Productions)
<p>Melissa Rivers’ East Coast-inspired traditional home sits on about a third of an acre in Pacific Palisades.</p>  (Jeffrey Ong / PostRAIN Productions)
<p>Melissa Rivers’ East Coast-inspired traditional home sits on about a third of an acre in Pacific Palisades.</p>  (Jeffrey Ong / PostRAIN Productions)
<p>Melissa Rivers’ East Coast-inspired traditional home sits on about a third of an acre in Pacific Palisades.</p>  (Jeffrey Ong / PostRAIN Productions)
<p>Melissa Rivers’ East Coast-inspired traditional home sits on about a third of an acre in Pacific Palisades.</p>  (Jeffrey Ong / PostRAIN Productions)
<p>Melissa Rivers’ East Coast-inspired traditional home sits on about a third of an acre in Pacific Palisades.</p>  (Jeffrey Ong / PostRAIN Productions)
<p>Melissa Rivers’ East Coast-inspired traditional home sits on about a third of an acre in Pacific Palisades.</p>  (Jeffrey Ong / PostRAIN Productions)
<p>Melissa Rivers’ East Coast-inspired traditional home sits on about a third of an acre in Pacific Palisades.</p>  (Jeffrey Ong / PostRAIN Productions)
<p>Melissa Rivers’ East Coast-inspired traditional home sits on about a third of an acre in Pacific Palisades.</p>  (Jeffrey Ong / PostRAIN Productions)
<p>Melissa Rivers’ East Coast-inspired traditional home sits on about a third of an acre in Pacific Palisades.</p>  (Jeffrey Ong / PostRAIN Productions)
<p>Melissa Rivers’ East Coast-inspired traditional home sits on about a third of an acre in Pacific Palisades.</p>  (Jeffrey Ong / PostRAIN Productions)
<p>Melissa Rivers’ East Coast-inspired traditional home sits on about a third of an acre in Pacific Palisades.</p>  (Jeffrey Ong / PostRAIN Productions)
<p>Melissa Rivers’ East Coast-inspired traditional home sits on about a third of an acre in Pacific Palisades.</p>  (Jeffrey Ong / PostRAIN Productions)
<p>Melissa Rivers’ East Coast-inspired traditional home sits on about a third of an acre in Pacific Palisades.</p>  (Jeffrey Ong / PostRAIN Productions)
<p>Melissa Rivers’ East Coast-inspired traditional home sits on about a third of an acre in Pacific Palisades.</p>  (Jeffrey Ong / PostRAIN Productions)
<p>Melissa Rivers’ East Coast-inspired traditional home sits on about a third of an acre in Pacific Palisades.</p>  (Jeffrey Ong / PostRAIN Productions)
<p>Melissa Rivers’ East Coast-inspired traditional home sits on about a third of an acre in Pacific Palisades.</p>  (Jeffrey Ong / PostRAIN Productions)
<p>Melissa Rivers’ East Coast-inspired traditional home sits on about a third of an acre in Pacific Palisades.</p>  (Jeffrey Ong / PostRAIN Productions)
<p>Melissa Rivers’ East Coast-inspired traditional home sits on about a third of an acre in Pacific Palisades.</p>  (Jeffrey Ong / PostRAIN Productions)
<p>Melissa Rivers’ East Coast-inspired traditional home sits on about a third of an acre in Pacific Palisades.</p>  (Jeffrey Ong / PostRAIN Productions)
<p>Melissa Rivers’ East Coast-inspired traditional home sits on about a third of an acre in Pacific Palisades.</p>  (Jeffrey Ong / PostRAIN Productions)
<p>Melissa Rivers’ East Coast-inspired traditional home sits on about a third of an acre in Pacific Palisades.</p>  (Jeffrey Ong / PostRAIN Productions)
<p>Melissa Rivers’ East Coast-inspired traditional home sits on about a third of an acre in Pacific Palisades.</p>  (Jeffrey Ong / PostRAIN Productions)

Upstairs, the vaulted-ceiling master suite has a walk-in closet that doubles as a safe room. Picture windows in the master bedroom center on tree-top and ocean views.

Including a two-bedroom guest suite, which was formerly the garage, there are six bedrooms and 5.25 bathrooms in all.

The house sits on about a third of an acre and features front and back lawns, a paver patio, formal gardens and a swimming pool with a spa.

Rivers bought the house through a trust in 1998 for $2.35 million, public records show.

The 51-year-old actress and TV host is the daughter of late comedian-television host Joan Rivers and producer Edgar Rosenberg. She previously served as an executive producer and co-host of the E! series “Fashion Police,” which launched in 1995 and long-featured her spitfire mother.

She is the author of “The Book of Joan: Tales of Mirth, Mischief, and Manipulation.”

Laura Brau of Compass was the listing agent. Michelle Liberman, also with Compass, represented the buyer.

Hot Property
Neal J. Leitereg
Neal J. Leitereg covers celebrity real estate for the Los Angeles Times’ Business section.
