Spurs coach Gregg Popovich sends San Antonio mansion to market

Spurs coach Gregg Popovich, who’s led the team to five NBA titles during his prolific 23-year tenure, is making some changes to his real estate roster. His 9,600-square-foot mansion is on the market for $3.5 million in San Antonio, records show.

As first reported by Busted Coverage, the Texas-sized estate sits on 2.6 acres in a guard-gated community about 25 miles northwest of the Spurs stadium.

Inside, grand living spaces boast white-painted stone accents and hardwood floors. A two-story great room, complete with coffered ceilings and a floor-to-ceiling fireplace, serves as the centerpiece.

Elsewhere on the main level, there’s a dining room, billiards room, office with paneled walls and center-island kitchen with a rounded breakfast nook.

An elevator ascends to the second story, which holds the master suite and a massive deck that spans the home’s backside. In total, there are four bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms.

Out back, a covered patio expands to a swimming pool, and a 600-square-foot wine cellar fashioned from Jerusalem stone completes the scene.

Popovich, 70, is the winningest coach in NBA history with 1,245 victories, and his 23-year tenure is the longest active stretch of any U.S. major sports league. A three-time NBA Coach of the Year winner, he’ll lead Team USA for the first time at the FIBA World Cup in September.



Binkan Cinaroglu of Kuper Sotheby’s International Realty holds the listing.