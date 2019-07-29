Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Advertisement
Share
Hot Property

Rob Gronkowski buys sleek Miami condo from fellow athlete

Rob Gronkowski’s Miami condo
The corner-unit condo takes in sweeping city and ocean views across 3,850 square feet of sleek living spaces.
(Douglas Elliman)
By Jack FlemmingStaff Writer 
July 29, 2019
10:32 AM
Share

Retirement seems to be going well for Rob Gronkowski. A few months after selling his Boston penthouse for $2.3 million, the former Patriots star has picked up a condo in Miami for $1.7 million.

He bought the sleek pad from retired soccer star John Carew, who played with Aston Villa and the Norwegian national team during his career.

The corner-unit condo takes in sweeping city and ocean views from the 39th floor of the Marquis, a 63-story skyscraper on Biscayne Bay. Comprised of two units, it has five bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms in 3,850 square feet.

1/23
The corner-unit condo takes in sweeping city and ocean views across 3,850 square feet of sleek living spaces.  (Douglas Elliman)
2/23
The corner-unit condo takes in sweeping city and ocean views across 3,850 square feet of sleek living spaces.  (Douglas Elliman)
3/23
The corner-unit condo takes in sweeping city and ocean views across 3,850 square feet of sleek living spaces.  (Douglas Elliman)
4/23
The corner-unit condo takes in sweeping city and ocean views across 3,850 square feet of sleek living spaces.  (Douglas Elliman)
5/23
The corner-unit condo takes in sweeping city and ocean views across 3,850 square feet of sleek living spaces.  (Douglas Elliman)
6/23
The corner-unit condo takes in sweeping city and ocean views across 3,850 square feet of sleek living spaces.  (Douglas Elliman)
7/23
The corner-unit condo takes in sweeping city and ocean views across 3,850 square feet of sleek living spaces.  (Douglas Elliman)
8/23
The corner-unit condo takes in sweeping city and ocean views across 3,850 square feet of sleek living spaces.  (Douglas Elliman)
9/23
The corner-unit condo takes in sweeping city and ocean views across 3,850 square feet of sleek living spaces.  (Douglas Elliman)
10/23
The corner-unit condo takes in sweeping city and ocean views across 3,850 square feet of sleek living spaces.  (Douglas Elliman)
11/23
The corner-unit condo takes in sweeping city and ocean views across 3,850 square feet of sleek living spaces.  (Douglas Elliman)
12/23
The corner-unit condo takes in sweeping city and ocean views across 3,850 square feet of sleek living spaces.  (Douglas Elliman)
13/23
The corner-unit condo takes in sweeping city and ocean views across 3,850 square feet of sleek living spaces.  (Douglas Elliman)
14/23
The corner-unit condo takes in sweeping city and ocean views across 3,850 square feet of sleek living spaces.  (Douglas Elliman)
15/23
The corner-unit condo takes in sweeping city and ocean views across 3,850 square feet of sleek living spaces.  (Douglas Elliman)
16/23
The corner-unit condo takes in sweeping city and ocean views across 3,850 square feet of sleek living spaces.  (Douglas Elliman)
17/23
The corner-unit condo takes in sweeping city and ocean views across 3,850 square feet of sleek living spaces.  (Douglas Elliman)
18/23
The corner-unit condo takes in sweeping city and ocean views across 3,850 square feet of sleek living spaces.  (Douglas Elliman)
19/23
The corner-unit condo takes in sweeping city and ocean views across 3,850 square feet of sleek living spaces.  (Douglas Elliman)
20/23
The corner-unit condo takes in sweeping city and ocean views across 3,850 square feet of sleek living spaces.  (Douglas Elliman)
21/23
The corner-unit condo takes in sweeping city and ocean views across 3,850 square feet of sleek living spaces.  (Douglas Elliman)
22/23
The corner-unit condo takes in sweeping city and ocean views across 3,850 square feet of sleek living spaces.  (Douglas Elliman)
23/23
The corner-unit condo takes in sweeping city and ocean views across 3,850 square feet of sleek living spaces.  (Douglas Elliman)

Advertisement

Expansive 20-foot ceilings top the whitewashed living spaces, which pair tile floors with walls of glass. Wood accents in the kitchen and a black backsplash in the living room break up the monochromatic color scheme. Through sliding glass doors, a deck extends the space outside.

Upstairs, the master suite overlooks the main level from a floor-to-ceiling window. It opens to a bathroom with shades of gray and a glass shower.

The condo comes with three parking spaces, and the Marquis also offers a resort-style pool, spa, gym and valet. Built in 2009, the 679-foot tower is the fifth-tallest building in Florida.

John Sandberg and Ann Nortmann of Douglas Elliman held the listing. Sebastian Wagner, also with Douglas Elliman, represented Gronkowski.

Advertisement

Gronkowski, 30, retired in March after a nine-year career that saw him revolutionize the tight end position. A five-time Pro Bowler, he won three Super Bowls with the Patriots and led the league in receiving touchdowns in 2011 with 17.

Carew first listed the property for $1.85 million in May, according to the Multiple Listing Service.

Hot Property
Jack Flemming
Follow Us
Jack Flemming covers luxury real estate for the Los Angeles Times.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement