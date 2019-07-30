Actress Rachel Griffiths gets asking price and more for Encino Midcentury

Oscar-nominated actress Rachel Griffiths, known for her roles in “Six Feet Under” and “Brothers & Sisters,” owned this Encino home for 14 years but wasted no time shedding it. The 1960s Midcentury has sold for $2.015 million just a month after hitting the market.

That’s $267,000 more than she was asking, real estate records show.

The single-story dwelling packs plenty of style into its 2,843-square-foot interior. Skylights and polished stone floors mingle in the chic center-island kitchen, and the indoor-outdoor living room opens to a sunken conversation nook and fire pit.

Four bedrooms, four bathrooms, an office, open dining area, custom cabinetry, walls of glass and a wine cooler also pop up in the home.

A landscaped walkway ascends to a patio in the front. Out back, oak and strawberry trees pair with agave plants and vegetable gardens. A lawn, swimming pool and a handful of nooks finish off the 17,000-square-foot grounds.

A native of Australia, Griffiths will make her directorial film debut later this year with “Ride Like a Girl,” which stars actors Sam Neill and Teresa Palmer. The 50-year-old is also set to star in the series “The Wilds,” due out in September.

Her previous film credits include “Blow,” “My Best Friend’s Wedding” and “Hilary and Jackie,” for which she received an Academy Award nomination for best supporting actress.



She bought the property in 2005 for $1.229 million, according to public records.

Nicole Nash of Rodeo Realty handled both ends of the deal.