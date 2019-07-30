Chargers tackle Brandon Mebane finds new home turf in Encino

As NFL teams report to training camp, Los Angeles Chargers defensive tackle Brandon Mebane is wrapping up some business of his own. The L.A. native recently paid $4.85 million for a newly built home in Encino, records show.

Mebane, who just signed a two-year contract with the Chargers in March, will have a much easier commute once the team’s new stadium is finished in Inglewood. Like the last two years, they’ll spend this season playing in the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson more than 30 miles away from his new digs.

Many new builds in Encino feature a modern Cape Cod style with an amenity-filled backyard, and this one’s no different. White walls and European wide-plank floors fill the interior, and out back are two cabanas, an infinity-edge pool, spa, wet bar, basketball court, putting green and patio.

The house itself sits far back from the street down a long, hedge-lined driveway with a mature oak tree. Inside are five bedrooms and 6.5 bathrooms in 7,400 square feet.

Pendant lights and chandeliers hang over the open floor plan, which includes formal living and dining rooms, an indoor-outdoor family room, a glass wine closet, an office with paneled walls and an open-concept kitchen with an island-table hybrid.

Upstairs, a master suite under vaulted ceilings expands to a private balcony. There’s also a den, loft and movie theater.

Adi Livyatan of Rodeo Realty held the listing. Barbara Glass of Compass represented the buyer.



Mebane, 34, attended Crenshaw High School and played college football at the University of California. He won a Super Bowl with the Seahawks in 2014 and has racked up 440 tackles and 17.5 sacks over the course of his career.