Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Advertisement
Share
Hot Property

Emmy-winning screenwriter Peter Casey parts with custom Toluca Lake home

Peter Casey’s Toluca Lake home | Hot Property
The custom traditional-style house was built in 1995 on a lot where legendary comedian-actor W.C. Fields once had a home.
(Michael McNamara / Shooting LA)
By Neal J. LeiteregStaff Writer 
July 30, 2019
11:29 AM
Share

Producer-screenwriter Peter Casey, who won multiple Emmys for his work on the sitcoms “Cheers” and “Frasier,” has sold his longtime home in Toluca Lake for $7.44 million.

The traditional-style home, designed by Thane Roberts and built in 1995, features a two-story entry with a sweeping staircase, arched doorways and hardwood floors. Wall-to-wall picture windows in the step-down living room, dining room and sunroom take in views of Toluca Lake.

Some 6,600 square feet of interior includes a chef’s kitchen with two islands, a glass-enclosed wine cellar, six bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms. Dark wood paneling and built-ins adorn the walls in the library/den, while an artistic plaster ceiling tops the space. There are three fireplaces.

1/19
Peter Casey’s Toluca Lake home | Hot Property  (Michael McNamara / Shooting LA)
2/19
Peter Casey’s Toluca Lake home | Hot Property  (Michael McNamara / Shooting LA)
3/19
Peter Casey’s Toluca Lake home | Hot Property  (Michael McNamara / Shooting LA)
4/19
Peter Casey’s Toluca Lake home | Hot Property  (Michael McNamara / Shooting LA)
5/19
Peter Casey’s Toluca Lake home | Hot Property  (Michael McNamara / Shooting LA)
6/19
Peter Casey’s Toluca Lake home | Hot Property  (Michael McNamara / Shooting LA)
7/19
Peter Casey’s Toluca Lake home | Hot Property  (Michael McNamara / Shooting LA)
8/19
Peter Casey’s Toluca Lake home | Hot Property  (Michael McNamara / Shooting LA)
9/19
Peter Casey’s Toluca Lake home | Hot Property  (Michael McNamara / Shooting LA)
10/19
Peter Casey’s Toluca Lake home | Hot Property  (Michael McNamara / Shooting LA)
11/19
Peter Casey’s Toluca Lake home | Hot Property  (Michael McNamara / Shooting LA)
12/19
Peter Casey’s Toluca Lake home | Hot Property  (Michael McNamara / Shooting LA)
13/19
Peter Casey’s Toluca Lake home | Hot Property  (Michael McNamara / Shooting LA)
14/19
Peter Casey’s Toluca Lake home | Hot Property  (Michael McNamara / Shooting LA)
15/19
Peter Casey’s Toluca Lake home | Hot Property  (Michael McNamara / Shooting LA)
16/19
Peter Casey’s Toluca Lake home | Hot Property  (Michael McNamara / Shooting LA)
17/19
Peter Casey’s Toluca Lake home | Hot Property  (Michael McNamara / Shooting LA)
18/19
Peter Casey’s Toluca Lake home | Hot Property  (Michael McNamara / Shooting LA)
19/19
Peter Casey’s Toluca Lake home | Hot Property  (Michael McNamara / Shooting LA)

Advertisement

Outside, manicured grounds designed by Pamela Burton include a dining patio, arbors wrapped in creeping vines and a stone-rimmed swimming pool. A lakeside sitting area, fireplace and lawn complete the setting.

The 1.2-acre lot — among the largest lake-adjacent properties in the area — is where comedian-actor W.C. Fields once had a home. The former Fields residence was divided into sections and moved in 1993 to Sylmar, where it was to be used as a child-care center, The Times previously reported.

Casey, a seven-time Emmy Award winner, worked as a writer on “The Jeffersons” before writing and producing scores of episodes of “Cheers.” He went on to co-create “Frasier” with writer-producers David Angell and David Lee.

Joy Denton of Sotheby’s International Realty was the listing agent. Elizabeth Sarvas of Compass represented the buyer.

Hot Property
Neal J. Leitereg
Follow Us
Neal J. Leitereg covers celebrity real estate for the Los Angeles Times’ Business section.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement