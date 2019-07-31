What $1.5 million buys right now in three of L.A. County’s top school districts

For those looking to move before the school year starts, here’s a look at what roughly $1.5 million buys right now in three of L.A. County’s top-rated school districts: San Marino Unified, Arcadia Unified and Palos Verdes Peninsula Unified.

SAN MARINO: Character and curb appeal are a few draws of this 1950s ranch, which opens to a park-like backyard with tiered gardens and an in-ground spa.

Address: 2225 S. Los Robles Ave., San Marino, 91108

Listed for: $1.568 million for three bedrooms, two bathrooms in 1,782 square feet (9,000-square-foot lot)

Features: Lattice windows; living room with corner brick fireplace; remodeled kitchen; sun room

About the area: In the 91108 ZIP Code, based on 16 sales, the median price for single-family homes in June was $2.329 million, up 10.9% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

400 Cambridge Drive, Arcadia (Realtor.com)

ARCADIA: A few blocks from the L.A. Arboretum, this property holds a 1950s home, a newly built guesthouse and a swimming pool.

Address: 400 Cambridge Drive, Arcadia, 91007

Listed for: $1.49 million for five bedrooms, six bathrooms in 2,683 square feet (13,503-square-foot lot)

Features: Circular driveway; living room with floor-to-ceiling fireplace; tile kitchen; sliding glass doors

About the area: In the 91107 ZIP Code, based on 28 sales, the median price for single-family homes in June was $900,000, down 5.1% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

1100 Via Zumaya, Palos Verdes Estates (Realtor.com)

PALOS VERDES ESTATES: This price-reduced property near the beach expands to a spacious balcony overlooking the ocean.

Address: 1100 Via Zumaya, Palos Verdes Estates, 90274

Listed for: $1.449 million for three bedrooms, three bathrooms in 2,288 square feet (10,779-square-foot lot)

Features: Flagstone accents inside and out; stacked-stone finishes; bold living spaces; deck and trellis-topped patio

About the area: In the 90274 ZIP Code, based on 23 sales, the median price for single-family homes in June was $2.094 million, up 5.3% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

1722 Hilliard Drive, San Marino (Realtor.com)

SAN MARINO: A colorful courtyard fronts this charming single-story home full of French windows and Spanish charm.

Address: 1722 Hilliard Drive, San Marino, 91108

Listed for: $1.55 million for three bedrooms, 1.75 bathrooms in 1,836 square feet (7,714-square-foot lot)

Features: Beamed ceilings; arched doorways; indoor-outdoor breakfast nook; landscaped backyard

About the area: In the 91108 ZIP Code, based on 16 sales, the median price for single-family homes in June was $2.329 million, up 10.9% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

226 San Luis Rey Road, Arcadia (Realtor.com)

ARCADIA: Newly renovated, this two-story home on a tree-lined street features an open floor plan lined with maple hardwood and a fenced backyard with a pool and spa.

Address: 226 San Luis Rey Road, Arcadia, 91007

Listed for: $1.59 million for five bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms in 3,151 square feet (7,787-square-foot lot)

Features: Custom paint; marble fireplaces; plantation shutters; backyard with fruit trees

About the area: In the 91107 ZIP Code, based on 28 sales, the median price for single-family homes in June was $900,000, down 5.1% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

1721 Via Zurita, Palos Verdes Estates (Realtor.com)

PALOS VERDES ESTATES: Neutral tones and wide-plank floors touch up this remodeled home with a custom-built lounge out back.

Address: 1721 Via Zurita, Palos Verdes Estates, 90274

Listed for: $1.55 million for three bedrooms, 2.25 bathrooms in 2,168 square feet (7,095-square-foot lot)

Features: Covered front porch; kitchen with breakfast bar; master suite with glass shower; second-story balcony

About the area: In the 90274 ZIP Code, based on 23 sales, the median price for single-family homes in June was $2.094 million, up 5.3% year over year, according to CoreLogic.