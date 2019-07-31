Bel-Air gem, once home to Heidi Klum, is on the market for $14.95 million

In lower Bel-Air, this modern mansion on the market for $14.95 million boasts dramatic style, over-the-top amenities and a star-studded past.

Former tenants of the concrete-clad compound include actor Danny Trejo, model Heidi Klum, DJ Chantel Jeffries and Olympian Demetrius Pinder, according to the listing agency. It’s also enjoyed plenty of screen time over the years, appearing on “Germany’s Next Top Model,” “Love & Listings” and “Behind the Gates.”

Spanning half an acre, the hillside property centers on an architectural abode of 10,000 square feet. In addition to seven bedrooms and 10 bathrooms, it features a movie theater, a billiards room, a wine cellar and a steam room.

1 / 23 In 10,000 square feet, the mansion holds seven bedrooms, 10 bathrooms, a movie theater, wine cellar and steam room. (Compass) 2 / 23 In 10,000 square feet, the mansion holds seven bedrooms, 10 bathrooms, a movie theater, wine cellar and steam room. (Compass) 3 / 23 In 10,000 square feet, the mansion holds seven bedrooms, 10 bathrooms, a movie theater, wine cellar and steam room. (Compass) 4 / 23 In 10,000 square feet, the mansion holds seven bedrooms, 10 bathrooms, a movie theater, wine cellar and steam room. (Compass) 5 / 23 In 10,000 square feet, the mansion holds seven bedrooms, 10 bathrooms, a movie theater, wine cellar and steam room. (Compass) 6 / 23 In 10,000 square feet, the mansion holds seven bedrooms, 10 bathrooms, a movie theater, wine cellar and steam room. (Compass) 7 / 23 In 10,000 square feet, the mansion holds seven bedrooms, 10 bathrooms, a movie theater, wine cellar and steam room. (Compass) 8 / 23 In 10,000 square feet, the mansion holds seven bedrooms, 10 bathrooms, a movie theater, wine cellar and steam room. (Compass) 9 / 23 In 10,000 square feet, the mansion holds seven bedrooms, 10 bathrooms, a movie theater, wine cellar and steam room. (Compass) 10 / 23 In 10,000 square feet, the mansion holds seven bedrooms, 10 bathrooms, a movie theater, wine cellar and steam room. (Compass) 11 / 23 In 10,000 square feet, the mansion holds seven bedrooms, 10 bathrooms, a movie theater, wine cellar and steam room. (Compass) 12 / 23 In 10,000 square feet, the mansion holds seven bedrooms, 10 bathrooms, a movie theater, wine cellar and steam room. (Compass) 13 / 23 In 10,000 square feet, the mansion holds seven bedrooms, 10 bathrooms, a movie theater, wine cellar and steam room. (Compass) 14 / 23 In 10,000 square feet, the mansion holds seven bedrooms, 10 bathrooms, a movie theater, wine cellar and steam room. (Compass) 15 / 23 In 10,000 square feet, the mansion holds seven bedrooms, 10 bathrooms, a movie theater, wine cellar and steam room. (Compass) 16 / 23 In 10,000 square feet, the mansion holds seven bedrooms, 10 bathrooms, a movie theater, wine cellar and steam room. (Compass) 17 / 23 In 10,000 square feet, the mansion holds seven bedrooms, 10 bathrooms, a movie theater, wine cellar and steam room. (Compass) 18 / 23 In 10,000 square feet, the mansion holds seven bedrooms, 10 bathrooms, a movie theater, wine cellar and steam room. (Compass) 19 / 23 In 10,000 square feet, the mansion holds seven bedrooms, 10 bathrooms, a movie theater, wine cellar and steam room. (Compass) 20 / 23 In 10,000 square feet, the mansion holds seven bedrooms, 10 bathrooms, a movie theater, wine cellar and steam room. (Compass) 21 / 23 In 10,000 square feet, the mansion holds seven bedrooms, 10 bathrooms, a movie theater, wine cellar and steam room. (Compass) 22 / 23 In 10,000 square feet, the mansion holds seven bedrooms, 10 bathrooms, a movie theater, wine cellar and steam room. (Compass) 23 / 23 In 10,000 square feet, the mansion holds seven bedrooms, 10 bathrooms, a movie theater, wine cellar and steam room. (Compass)

Advertisement

An expansive atrium with murals, stained wood ceilings and a sweeping staircase sets a sumptuous tone. There’s also an indoor-outdoor living room, formal dining room and chef’s kitchen with an LED-lighted countertop made of Canadian glass.

Clean lines, modern fixtures and a hanging chair make up the master suite, which expands to one of two second-story balconies. The spaces overlook a stylish swimming pool. Fed by a computerized waterfall feature, it includes a sun shelf, a spa and a sunken conversation nook with a fire pit off to the side.

A three-car garage, gated motor court, putting green and guesthouse round out the canyon-view property.

Aaron Kirman and Jennifer Priel of Compass hold the listing.