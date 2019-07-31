Actress Niecy Nash looks to cut loose from Bell Canyon compound

“Claws” star Niecy Nash is looking to nail down her second home sale this year. Months after Nash sold her Northridge home, the actress put her Bell Canyon compound on the market for $1.249 million.

That’s $114,000 more than she paid for it six years ago, records show.

Spanning three-quarters of an acre in the affluent community, the tree-filled property makes the most of the verdant space. There’s a contemporary-style main residence, a guest studio and gym, a gazebo, a swimming pool and spa with a diving board and a three-car garage. A series of decks, terraces and patios take in the scenery. The grounds are tiered, with mature landscaping, lawns and lamppost.

Inside, a rounded, split-level floor plan features walls of picture windows and vaulted ceilings with exposed beams. The space combines a bright dining room, a step-down living room with a fireplace and a spacious center-island kitchen with oak cabinetry. Travertine floors line the foyer and family room — the latter of which has a wet bar and dining area.

A total of four bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms are within 3,217 square feet of living. During Nash’s stay, one of the bedrooms was converted into a boutique-like dressing room with built-in seating and a chandelier.

Nash, 49, has received Emmy Awards as host of the Style network show “Clean House” and for her role on the HBO show “Getting On.” Her other credits include the shows “The Soul Man,” “Scream Queens” and “Reno 911!”

Earlier this year, she starred in the Netflix miniseries “When They See Us.”



Thomas Davila and Kennon Earl of Compass hold the listing.