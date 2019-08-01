Bruce Willis unloads Caribbean compound for $27 million

Bruce Willis’ time in the Turks and Caicos Islands has come to a close. The “Die Hard” star just sold his longtime Caribbean compound for $27 million following five months on the market.

That’s about 18% less than the $33 million he was asking in March.

Willis bought the 7.3-acre property in 2000 and spent four years erecting a coastal compound fit for a king. Found on the island of Parrot Cay, the getaway boasts three wood-covered homes that combine for 13,500 square feet of Asian-inspired interiors.

The sandy, palm-topped grounds also feature 4,500 square feet of covered outdoor living spaces, 17,000 square feet of decking, four pools, a beachfront yoga pavilion, a fleet of buggies and a playground with a pirate ship.

Rich hardwood floors offset crisp white walls and white-painted beams in the main residence, which holds five bedrooms, an indoor-outdoor great room, movie theater and subway tile kitchen.

The master suite occupies the entire second story. Complete with vaulted ceilings, dual closets and a writing desk, it expands to a wraparound terrace overlooking the ocean. Spaced out across the property, the two guest villas add three bedrooms each.

Willis, 64, is best known for the “Die Hard” film franchise, as well as “Pulp Fiction,” “The Fifth Element” and “The Sixth Sense.” His more recent credits include “Death Wish,” “Glass” and “Once Upon a Time in Venice.”



No stranger to high-profile home sales, he dealt his 1920s Spanish-style mansion in Beverly Hills for $16.5 million in 2014. More recently, he trimmed the price of his 22-acre estate in Bedford Corners, N.Y., from $12.95 million to $9.39 million. The Caribbean sale was first reported by the Wall Street Journal.

Nina Siegenthaler and Joe Zahm of Turks & Caicos Sotheby’s International Realty held the listing.