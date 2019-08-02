Married actors Robbie Amell and Italia Ricci auction off their North Hollywood Tudor

Going, going, gone. In North Hollywood, married actors Robbie Amell and Italia Ricci have auctioned off their 1920s Tudor-style home for $1.535 million.

According to the listing, the bidding started at $1.2 million, which was something of a gamble for the couple. They paid $1.37 million for the place four years ago, so anything less would’ve been a loss.

Built in 1927, the home’s exterior stays in touch with its roots with half-timbering, arched windows and a steep pitched roof. A hedge-lined swimming pool anchors the backyard, while the front half holds a lawn and courtyard with a fountain and fire pit.

The two-story interior is a bit more subdued with formal living spaces, hardwood floors, four bedrooms and four bathrooms in just under 4,000 square feet. Paneled walls line the dining room, and a picture window takes in leafy views from a living room with barrel ceilings. A sun room adds a billiards table and wet bar.

Upstairs, there’s a loft, office, exercise room, studio and a deck built onto the sloping roof. Spanning a quarter of an acre, the property sits a few blocks away from the 101 Freeway.

Amell, 31, has starred in the CW shows “The Tomorrow People” and “The Flash,” as well as “True Jackson” and “Life with Derek.” He is a cousin of “Arrow” star Stephen Amell.

Ricci, 32, is best known for playing White House advisor Emily Rhodes in the political drama series “Designated Survivor.” The pair married in 2016.

James Casey of Harcourts Prime Properties handled both ends of the deal.