Football Hall of Famer Larry Allen trims price on Danville mansion

If at first you don’t succeed, cut, cut again. That’s Larry Allen’s mindset outside San Francisco.

After listing his Danville mansion last year for $7.5 million, the Hall of Fame offensive lineman just trimmed the price for the third time down to $5.8 million. That’s around $1.2 million more than he paid for it in 2004, records show.

Reached by a bridge, the 1.5-acre estate boasts an expansive house of over 10,000 square feet and a palm-topped backyard with a brick patio, swimming pool, spa and basketball court surrounded by lawn.

A long motor court leads up to the 2002-built home, which has high ceilings, custom millwork and plenty of amenities across two stories. A two-story foyer with wrought ironwork kicks things off, leading into a palatial great room circled overhead by a catwalk. Elsewhere, coffered ceilings top a living room, formal and informal dining rooms and an oversize kitchen.

In addition to seven bedrooms and eight bathrooms, there’s a craft room, an office, a movie theater, a lofted game room, a gym, a sauna and a spa room. There are two master suites, and both expand to window-lined lounges and column-framed spa tubs.

Allen, 47, is considered one of the strongest players in NFL history, once bench pressing over 700 pounds. He played in 11 Pro Bowls during his career and won a Super Bowl championship with the Dallas Cowboys in 1996.

After 12 seasons with Dallas, he played the last two years of his career with the San Francisco 49ers and retired after the 2007 season.

Keri O’Reilly of the Agency holds the listing.