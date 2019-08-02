Hitmaker Stephan Moccio sells cool contemporary in Pacific Palisades for $8.5 million

Songwriter-musician-producer Stephan Moccio has found a fan in the real estate market, selling his contemporary-style home in Pacific Palisades for $8.5 million.

Set on just over an acre of grounds, the multilevel house draws the eye with its cascading rooms, strong horizontal lines and black plaster siding. Walls of floor-to-ceiling windows and bands of clerestories reinforce the modern design.

Inside, a spartan floor plan of more than 5,100 square feet features 100-year-old reclaimed oak floors, book-matched marble walls, an open-concept great room, four bedrooms and 4.25 bathrooms. In the master suite, there’s dressing room/walk-in closet and an egg-shaped soaking tub.

1 / 29 Stephan Moccio’s Pacific Palisades home | Hot Property (Unlimited Style Real Estate Photography) 2 / 29 Stephan Moccio’s Pacific Palisades home | Hot Property (Unlimited Style Real Estate Photography) 3 / 29 Stephan Moccio’s Pacific Palisades home | Hot Property (Unlimited Style Real Estate Photography) 4 / 29 Stephan Moccio’s Pacific Palisades home | Hot Property (Unlimited Style Real Estate Photography) 5 / 29 Stephan Moccio’s Pacific Palisades home | Hot Property (Unlimited Style Real Estate Photography) 6 / 29 Stephan Moccio’s Pacific Palisades home | Hot Property (Unlimited Style Real Estate Photography) 7 / 29 Stephan Moccio’s Pacific Palisades home | Hot Property (Unlimited Style Real Estate Photography) 8 / 29 Stephan Moccio’s Pacific Palisades home | Hot Property (Unlimited Style Real Estate Photography) 9 / 29 Stephan Moccio’s Pacific Palisades home | Hot Property (Unlimited Style Real Estate Photography) 10 / 29 Stephan Moccio’s Pacific Palisades home | Hot Property (Unlimited Style Real Estate Photography) 11 / 29 Stephan Moccio’s Pacific Palisades home | Hot Property (Unlimited Style Real Estate Photography) 12 / 29 Stephan Moccio’s Pacific Palisades home | Hot Property (Unlimited Style Real Estate Photography) 13 / 29 Stephan Moccio’s Pacific Palisades home | Hot Property (Unlimited Style Real Estate Photography) 14 / 29 Stephan Moccio’s Pacific Palisades home | Hot Property (Unlimited Style Real Estate Photography) 15 / 29 Stephan Moccio’s Pacific Palisades home | Hot Property (Unlimited Style Real Estate Photography) 16 / 29 Stephan Moccio’s Pacific Palisades home | Hot Property (Unlimited Style Real Estate Photography) 17 / 29 Stephan Moccio’s Pacific Palisades home | Hot Property (Unlimited Style Real Estate Photography) 18 / 29 Stephan Moccio’s Pacific Palisades home | Hot Property (Unlimited Style Real Estate Photography) 19 / 29 Stephan Moccio’s Pacific Palisades home | Hot Property (Unlimited Style Real Estate Photography) 20 / 29 Stephan Moccio’s Pacific Palisades home | Hot Property (Unlimited Style Real Estate Photography) 21 / 29 Stephan Moccio’s Pacific Palisades home | Hot Property (Unlimited Style Real Estate Photography) 22 / 29 Stephan Moccio’s Pacific Palisades home | Hot Property (Unlimited Style Real Estate Photography) 23 / 29 Stephan Moccio’s Pacific Palisades home | Hot Property (Unlimited Style Real Estate Photography) 24 / 29 Stephan Moccio’s Pacific Palisades home | Hot Property (Unlimited Style Real Estate Photography) 25 / 29 Stephan Moccio’s Pacific Palisades home | Hot Property (Unlimited Style Real Estate Photography) 26 / 29 Stephan Moccio’s Pacific Palisades home | Hot Property (Unlimited Style Real Estate Photography) 27 / 29 Stephan Moccio’s Pacific Palisades home | Hot Property (Unlimited Style Real Estate Photography) 28 / 29 Stephan Moccio’s Pacific Palisades home | Hot Property (Unlimited Style Real Estate Photography) 29 / 29 Stephan Moccio’s Pacific Palisades home | Hot Property (Unlimited Style Real Estate Photography)

Advertisement

The home, built in 2017, creates additional space outdoors with a collection of decks, an al fresco dining area and a summer kitchen/bar. Mature trees and lawn fill out the grounds that extend up a small hillside.

Moccio bought the property five years ago, records show.

The Canadian songwriter and producer began his career as a session musician for Sony/ATV Publishing. While with Sony/ATV, he collaborated with artists such as fellow Canadians Celine Dion, Sarah Brightman and Josh Groban. He co-wrote Miley Cyrus’ 2013 hit single “Wrecking Ball.”

As a film composer, Moccio co-wrote and co-produced songs for the movie “Fifty Shades of Grey” and its soundtrack, “Earned It.” The accomplished pianist has also released several solo albums, including “Elements” in 2012.

Advertisement

Barbara Boyle of Sotheby’s International Realty and Drew Fenton of Hilton & Hyland were the listing agents. Sandro Dazzan of the Agency represented the buyer.