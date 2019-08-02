Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Hot Property

Lakers big man JaVale McGee lists Encino home he bought from Marc Anthony

Backyard of JaVale McGee’s Encino home, with pool and gazebo.
The two-story home holds a recording studio and movie theater inside and a wet bar, swimming pool and gazebo outside.
(Realtor.com)
By Jack FlemmingStaff Writer 
Aug. 2, 2019
12:24 PM
Lakers center Javale McGee is shooting his shot in Encino, where his Mediterranean-style home of four years is on the market for $3.3 million.

The two-time NBA champion isn’t the only big name tied to the place. He bought it from Grammy-winning singer Marc Anthony in 2015 for $2.425 million, The Times previously reported.

Ideal for entertaining, the two-story home holds 6,263 square feet of indoor-outdoor living spaces, as well as a movie theater, recording studio and wet bar. There’s a bigger bar in the resort-like backyard, which sits under palm trees and hanging lights next to a swimming pool, spa and gazebo.

Past a Saltillo tile patio with a fountain, the interior goes heavy on Spanish style. A sweeping staircase of wrought-iron anchors the foyer, and arched doorways lead to common rooms with tile floors and dark hardwood accents.

The master suite, one of six bedrooms and nine bathrooms, is a space all its own. Complete with heated floors and a marble fireplace, the master bedroom expands to a private balcony, dual closets and a chic bathroom with a raised spa tub.

Elsewhere, there’s a gym, yoga studio, chandelier-topped living room, green tile chef’s kitchen and column-lined family room with French doors and a fireplace. The grounds cover 0.4 acres a block from the 101 Freeway.

After being drafted by the Wizards in 2008, McGee has spent time with the Nuggets, 76ers, Mavericks, Lakers and Warriors, with whom he won back-to-back NBA titles in 2017 and 2018. The 31-year-old will spend his second season with the Lakers beginning this year.

Stephanie Solomon Browne of SGE Realty holds the listing.

Hot Property
Jack Flemming
Jack Flemming covers luxury real estate for the Los Angeles Times. A Midwestern boy at heart, he was raised in St. Louis and studied journalism at the University of Missouri. Before joining The Times as an intern in 2017, he wrote for the Columbia Missourian and Politico Europe.
