Lakers big man JaVale McGee lists Encino home he bought from Marc Anthony

Lakers center Javale McGee is shooting his shot in Encino, where his Mediterranean-style home of four years is on the market for $3.3 million.
The two-time NBA champion isn’t the only big name tied to the place. He bought it from Grammy-winning singer Marc Anthony in 2015 for $2.425 million, The Times previously reported.
Ideal for entertaining, the two-story home holds 6,263 square feet of indoor-outdoor living spaces, as well as a movie theater, recording studio and wet bar. There’s a bigger bar in the resort-like backyard, which sits under palm trees and hanging lights next to a swimming pool, spa and gazebo.
The two-story home holds a recording studio and movie theater inside and a wet bar, swimming pool and gazebo outside.
Past a Saltillo tile patio with a fountain, the interior goes heavy on Spanish style. A sweeping staircase of wrought-iron anchors the foyer, and arched doorways lead to common rooms with tile floors and dark hardwood accents.
The master suite, one of six bedrooms and nine bathrooms, is a space all its own. Complete with heated floors and a marble fireplace, the master bedroom expands to a private balcony, dual closets and a chic bathroom with a raised spa tub.
Elsewhere, there’s a gym, yoga studio, chandelier-topped living room, green tile chef’s kitchen and column-lined family room with French doors and a fireplace. The grounds cover 0.4 acres a block from the 101 Freeway.
After being drafted by the Wizards in 2008, McGee has spent time with the Nuggets, 76ers, Mavericks, Lakers and Warriors, with whom he won back-to-back NBA titles in 2017 and 2018. The 31-year-old will spend his second season with the Lakers beginning
this year.
Stephanie Solomon Browne of SGE Realty holds the listing.