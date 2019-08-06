Restored post-and-beam in Pasadena was architect’s own home

This stellar example of post-and-beam design by Calvin B. Straub shares a personal connection to the noted architect. The Pasadena home was designed by and built for Straub in 1957 — around the same time his partnership with Conrad Buff and Donald Hensman was formed.
Listed for $2,088,888, the Midcentury Modern home hits the market following an extensive renovation and restoration by design firm HabHouse.
A flat roofline, walls of windows and open-concept living spaces reflect Straub’s original vision. The 2,090-square-foot home features beamed ceilings, cork flooring, clerestories and painted brick.
A common area consisting of a kitchen, dining room and living room has a view of the backyard. There are built-ins and high ceilings in the three bedrooms. Cabinetry and fixtures in the two bathrooms are in keeping with the period.
Outside, exposed rafters provide cover for a patio area and newly added planters. A cantilevered deck sits above the backyard space.
The property last changed hands a year ago for $1.085 million, records show.
Michelle St. Clair and Joseph Kiralla of Sotheby’s International Realty hold the listing.