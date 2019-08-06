Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Advertisement
Share
Hot Property

Restored post-and-beam in Pasadena was architect’s own home

Pasadena home designed by Calvin B. Straub
Shown is the living room of a Pasadena post-and-beam that architect Calvin B. Straub designed as his personal home.
(Cameron Carothers)
By Neal J. LeiteregStaff Writer 
Aug. 6, 2019
12:45 PM
Share

This stellar example of post-and-beam design by Calvin B. Straub shares a personal connection to the noted architect. The Pasadena home was designed by and built for Straub in 1957 — around the same time his partnership with Conrad Buff and Donald Hensman was formed.

Listed for $2,088,888, the Midcentury Modern home hits the market following an extensive renovation and restoration by design firm HabHouse.

A flat roofline, walls of windows and open-concept living spaces reflect Straub’s original vision. The 2,090-square-foot home features beamed ceilings, cork flooring, clerestories and painted brick.

1/26
Front  (Cameron Carothers)
2/26
Front deck  (Cameron Carothers)
3/26
Entry  (Cameron Carothers)
4/26
Living room with fireplace  (Cameron Carothers)
5/26
Living and dining rooms  (Cameron Carothers)
6/26
Dining room and kitchen  (Cameron Carothers)
7/26
Dining room and living room  (Cameron Carothers)
8/26
Dining room and kitchen  (Cameron Carothers)
9/26
Kitchen  (Cameron Carothers)
10/26
Kitchen  (Cameron Carothers)
11/26
Hallway  (Cameron Carothers)
12/26
Bedroom  (Cameron Carothers)
13/26
Bathroom  (Cameron Carothers)
14/26
Bedroom  (Cameron Carothers)
15/26
Bedroom  (Cameron Carothers)
16/26
Built-ins in bedroom  (Cameron Carothers)
17/26
Bathroom  (Cameron Carothers)
18/26
Bathroom  (Cameron Carothers)
19/26
Bedroom  (Cameron Carothers)
20/26
Side area  (Cameron Carothers)
21/26
Outdoor patio  (Cameron Carothers)
22/26
Patio  (Cameron Carothers)
23/26
Patio and raised deck  (Cameron Carothers)
24/26
Patio  (Cameron Carothers)
25/26
Patio and raised deck  (Cameron Carothers)
26/26
Front deck  (Cameron Carothers)

Advertisement

A common area consisting of a kitchen, dining room and living room has a view of the backyard. There are built-ins and high ceilings in the three bedrooms. Cabinetry and fixtures in the two bathrooms are in keeping with the period.

Outside, exposed rafters provide cover for a patio area and newly added planters. A cantilevered deck sits above the backyard space.

The property last changed hands a year ago for $1.085 million, records show.

Michelle St. Clair and Joseph Kiralla of Sotheby’s International Realty hold the listing.

Advertisement

Hot Property
Neal J. Leitereg
Follow Us
Neal J. Leitereg covers celebrity real estate for the Los Angeles Times’ Business section. He’s found a way to connect his two passions: real estate and sports. Neal is regular contributor to the Hot Property blog, keeping tabs on the luxury digs of L.A. sports figures.  Leitereg graduated from Arizona State and covered real estate news for Realtor.com before joining The Times. 
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement