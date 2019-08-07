Actor Shane West puts 105-year-old Craftsman up for sale in Hollywood

Shane West is heading in a different direction in Hollywood. The actor from “Once and Again” and “A Walk to Remember” is asking $1.799 million for his 105-year-old Craftsman, records show.

That’s $222,000 more than he paid for it three years ago.

The well-preserved house is known as a Japanese Airplane Bungalow, an early 20th-century style that grew out of the Arts and Crafts movement. The roof lines resemble Japanese pagodas, and a small pop-up second story peeks above the home like a plane’s cockpit.

1 / 12 Built in 1914, the well-preserved Craftsman features a covered front porch, custom built-ins, stained-glass windows and wood-trimmed windows and doors. (Realtor.com) 2 / 12 Built in 1914, the well-preserved Craftsman features a covered front porch, custom built-ins, stained-glass windows and wood-trimmed windows and doors. (Realtor.com) 3 / 12 Built in 1914, the well-preserved Craftsman features a covered front porch, custom built-ins, stained-glass windows and wood-trimmed windows and doors. (Realtor.com) 4 / 12 Built in 1914, the well-preserved Craftsman features a covered front porch, custom built-ins, stained-glass windows and wood-trimmed windows and doors. (Realtor.com) 5 / 12 Built in 1914, the well-preserved Craftsman features a covered front porch, custom built-ins, stained-glass windows and wood-trimmed windows and doors. (Realtor.com) 6 / 12 Built in 1914, the well-preserved Craftsman features a covered front porch, custom built-ins, stained-glass windows and wood-trimmed windows and doors. (Realtor.com) 7 / 12 Built in 1914, the well-preserved Craftsman features a covered front porch, custom built-ins, stained-glass windows and wood-trimmed windows and doors. (Realtor.com) 8 / 12 Built in 1914, the well-preserved Craftsman features a covered front porch, custom built-ins, stained-glass windows and wood-trimmed windows and doors. (Realtor.com) 9 / 12 Built in 1914, the well-preserved Craftsman features a covered front porch, custom built-ins, stained-glass windows and wood-trimmed windows and doors. (Realtor.com) 10 / 12 Built in 1914, the well-preserved Craftsman features a covered front porch, custom built-ins, stained-glass windows and wood-trimmed windows and doors. (Realtor.com) 11 / 12 Built in 1914, the well-preserved Craftsman features a covered front porch, custom built-ins, stained-glass windows and wood-trimmed windows and doors. (Realtor.com) 12 / 12 Built in 1914, the well-preserved Craftsman features a covered front porch, custom built-ins, stained-glass windows and wood-trimmed windows and doors. (Realtor.com)

Advertisement

Brick columns support a covered front porch, and more staples of the Craftsman style are found inside with custom built-ins, crown molding and wood-trimmed windows and doors across 1,800 square feet. Stained-glass windows adorn a buffet in the dining room. Marble counter tops and retro appliances touch up the kitchen.

Three bedrooms and two bathrooms fill out the rest of the floor plan, including a cabin-like guest bedroom with paneled walls and built-in bunks. The master suite occupies the “pop-up” second story and expands to a tile-splashed bathroom.

Hanging lights top a swimming pool and spa in the landscaped backyard, and the verdant space also adds a studio space with skylights.

West, 41, has held recurring roles in “ER,” “Nikita” and “Salem,” and also starred as Bane in the Fox crime drama “Gotham.” A musician as well, he has played with the L.A.-based punk rock band the Germs.



Advertisement

Edward Faktorovich and Katherine Gallivan of Figure 8 Realty hold the listing.