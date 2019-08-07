Bill Withers sells Hollywood Hills home with a recording studio

A Hollywood Hills home owned for decades by R&B singer-songwriter Bill Withers has sold for $2.835 million, records show.

The Mediterranean-style house, built in 1990, has about 5,000 square feet of living space across three levels. Features include fireplaces in the living room and master suite, an elevator and a wet bar. There are city to ocean views from the upper levels and balconies.

One of the home’s five bedrooms was converted into a recording studio. The musician’s space is outfitted with a control room and audio booth.

Withers, 81, released his first studio album, “Just as I Am,” in 1971. The album featured the song “Ain’t No Sunshine,” which won a Grammy Award the following year. Two of his other hits, “Lean on Me” and “Just the Two of Us,” also won Grammys for best R&B song.

He bought the home in 1998 for $714,000, records show.

The property had been on the market since May with an asking price of $3.25 million. In the 90069 ZIP Code, where the home is located, the median sale price for single-family homes was $4.575 million in June, up 27.8% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

Darrell Wallace of Compass had the listing.