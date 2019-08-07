Hot Property: Matthew Perry seeks split from L.A. penthouse

He’s come a long way from Chandler Bing’s modest New York apartment.

Actor Matthew Perry, who played the character on the beloved sitcom “Friends” for 10 seasons, has put his penthouse at the Century building in Century City on the market for $35 million.

The roughly 9,300-square-foot residence, dubbed the “Mansion in the Sky,” takes up an entire floor in the 42-story high-rise designed by Robert A.M. Stern. It features four bedrooms, an expansive living room, a custom screening room and a center-island kitchen. Four private terraces give way to panoramic views in every direction.

Perry purchased the penthouse two years ago for $20 million and enlisted architect Scott Joyce and noted interior designer LM Pagano to update the living space. Subdued colors, textured accents and modern fixtures are among newly introduced details.

A curving wall of floor-to-ceiling windows in the re-imagined master bedroom centers on the L.A. cityscape. The over-the-top suite is complete with dual bathrooms, walk-in closets and a plush sitting area with a fireplace.

The high-rise, built in 2009, has a total of 140 units, 24-hour concierge and security services, a fitness studio, four acres of private gardens and botanical walking paths. Other amenities include wine storage and an oversize swimming pool with cabanas.

Three covered parking spaces are included with the Perry residence.



Perry, 49, is selling because he is now spending more time on the East Coast and in Malibu. Three years ago, he made his playwriting debut in London with “The End of Longing.”

More recently, he appeared as Ted Kennedy on the historical miniseries “The Kennedys After Camelot.”

Greg Holcomb and Cassandra Petersen of Compass hold the listing.

Giving her portfolio another manicure

“Claws” star Niecy Nash is looking to nail down her second home sale this year. Months after Nash sold her Northridge home, the actress put her Bell Canyon compound on the market for $1.249 million.

Spanning three-quarters of an acre in the affluent community, the tree-filled property makes the most of the verdant space.

There are a contemporary-style main residence, a guest studio and gym, a gazebo, a three-car garage and a swimming pool and spa with a diving board. A series of decks, terraces and patios take in the scenery. The grounds are tiered, with mature landscaping, lawns and lampposts.

Inside, a rounded, split-level floor plan features walls of picture windows and vaulted ceilings with exposed beams. The space combines a bright dining room, a step-down living room with a fireplace and a spacious center-island kitchen with oak cabinetry. Travertine floors line the foyer and family room — the latter of which has a wet bar and dining area.

A total of four bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms are contained within the 3,217 square feet of living space. During Nash’s stay, one of the bedrooms was converted into a boutique-like dressing room with built-in seating and a chandelier.

Nash, 49, has received Emmy Awards as host of the Style network show “Clean House” and for her role on the HBO show “Getting On.” Her other credits include the shows “The Soul Man,” “Scream Queens” and “Reno 911!”

Earlier this year, she starred in the Netflix miniseries “When They See Us.”

Thomas Davila and Kennon Earl of Compass hold the listing.

Swiping a new home base

Coco Crisp, the former fleet-footed outfielder for the A’s, Indians, Red Sox and Royals, has bought a home in a guard-gated Calabasas community for $2.7 million.

The two-story home, built in 1990, has been extensively updated and features new wood flooring, a full gym and a saltwater swimming pool with integrated smartphone features.

Beyond the arched front door, the 6,250-square-foot home opens to a two-story foyer with a sweeping staircase. A built-in fishtank anchors the living room, which has an old-fashioned bar and one of three fireplaces. Refrigerated wine storage sits off the center-island kitchen.

In the master suite, upgrades include a steam shower, a smart tub with aroma therapy and two walk-in closets. There are six bedrooms and six bathrooms in all.

Outside, there’s a loggia, ample patio space and a stone fireplace with built-in seating. Lush landscaping and palms create a scenic backdrop for the pool.

Crisp, a Los Angeles native, was drafted out of Pierce College in Woodland Hills by the Cardinals in 1999. He went on to play 15 seasons in the major leagues and won a World Series title with the Red Sox in 2007. In 2011, he tied with Brett Gardner for the most steals in the American League with 49.

More recently, Crisp served as head coach of the Shadow Hills High School baseball team for two seasons. In February, the 39-year-old joined the Oakland Athletics Radio network as a part-time analyst.

Justin Friedlander of Rodeo Realty was the listing agent. Donna Bohana of Solstice International Realty represented Crisp.

Balling out of the neighborhood

Lakers center Javale McGee is shooting his shot in Encino, where his Mediterranean-style home of four years is on the market for $3.3 million.

The two-time NBA champion isn’t the only big name tied to the place. He bought it from Grammy-winning singer Marc Anthony in 2015 for $2.425 million.

Ideal for entertaining, the two-story home has 6,263 square feet of indoor-outdoor living space, a movie theater, a recording studio and a wet bar. An even larger bar lies in the backyard next to a swimming pool, spa and gazebo.

Past a Saltillo tile patio with a fountain, the interior goes heavy on Spanish style. A sweeping staircase of wrought iron anchors the foyer, and arched doorways lead to common rooms with tile floors and dark hardwood accents.

The master suite, one of six bedrooms and nine bathrooms, expands to include dual closets and a chic bathroom with a raised spa tub. A private balcony sits off the master bedroom.

Other amenities include a gym, a yoga studio and a chef’s kitchen. Columns line the family room, which has a fireplace.

McGee, 31, has spent time with the Wizards, Nuggets, 76ers, Warriors and Lakers since being drafted in 2008. In 2017 and 2018, he won back-to-back NBA titles while playing for Golden State.

He is signed with the Lakers for another two years after returning as a free agent this offseason.

Stephanie Solomon Browne of SGE Realty holds the listing.

A star-studded affair

In lower Bel-Air, a modern mansion with a history that runs deep in the celebrity talent pool has come on the market for $14.95 million.

Former tenants of the concrete-clad compound include model Heidi Klum, actor Danny Trejo, DJ Chantel Jeffries and Olympian Demetrius Pinder. As a screening location, the home has been featured on the shows “Germany’s Next Top Model,” “Love & Listings” and “Behind the Gates.”

Spanning half an acre, the hillside property centers on a striking abode of 10,000 square feet.

An expansive atrium sets a sumptuous tone with murals, stained wood ceilings and a sweeping staircase. There’s also an indoor-outdoor living room, formal dining room and chef’s kitchen with an LED-lighted countertop made of Canadian glass.

In addition to seven bedrooms and 10 bathrooms, the house features a movie theater, a billiards room, a wine cellar and a steam room.

A swimming pool fed by a computerized waterfall, a gated motor court, a putting green and a guesthouse round out the canyon-view property.

Aaron Kirman and Jennifer Priel of Compass hold the listing.