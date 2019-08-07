Sony Pictures TV co-president draws a crowd for Hollywood condo

Jason Clodfelter, co-president of Sony Pictures Television Studios, saw more than just a little action on his condominium in Hollywood.

The three-bedroom unit, which had been used as an investment property, received 10 offers after hitting the market in June. It sold in about three weeks for $795,000, or $46,000 more than the asking price, records show.

The updated corner unit has 1,510 square feet of living space, hardwood floors, an updated kitchen and an open-plan living/dining area that opens to a balcony. A large walk-in closet and built-in custom shelving are among upgrades in the master suite. Three bathrooms complete the floor plan.

A pair of underground parking spaces were included with the unit. Atop the building is a communal rooftop deck.

The sale price is slightly higher than the median for similar properties in the area. In the 90046 ZIP Code, based on nine condo sales, the median price in June was $729,000, according to CoreLogic.

Clodfelter was elevated to the role of studio co-president two years ago after serving as co-head of drama development. He and fellow co-president Chris Parnell were involved in the development of some of the studio’s most successful shows, including “Breaking Bad” and “The Blacklist.”

Nicole Nash of Rodeo Realty represented both the buyer and seller in the deal.