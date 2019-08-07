Vintage SoCal | This Woodland Hills house wears its Hollywood history well

A slice of Hollywood film history that dates to 1934 sits behind wrought-iron gates in Woodland Hills.

The 1934 English Tudor estate was once a carriage house and used as guest quarters for part of a larger property owned by prolific film director Michael Curtiz, who helped put stars such as Doris Day, Bette Davis and Errol Flynn on the marquee. His films included “Casablanca,” “Mildred Pierce,” “Yankee Doodle Dandy” and “White Christmas.”

The property would later be owned by actor Gene Hackman.

Built using imported materials and designed to emulate a Cotswold cottage, the main house has been repaired and expanded while staying true to the architectural style.

The front door opens to a turret entry way with hand-carved bookshelves, antique French carriage lamps and a hand-painted dome ceiling depicting the sky.

Exposed-beam ceilings, original oak flooring and trim, wrought-iron and brass railings and hand-made leaded and stained-glass windows are among other details.

When the kitchen was built, refrigerators had recently replaced the icebox. Electric ranges had become popular.

Today, modern appliances and upgrades blend with the restored original cabinetry. Custom-made beveled glass windows and hand-chiseled travertine tile floors add to the room’s character.

Besides the one-bedroom, two-bathroom main house, there are two guesthouses.

One, built as an office, has a cathedral ceiling, a full bathroom and French doors that lead to the gardens. The other guest suite, reached by a bridge and set above the garage, was sometimes used by “The Adventures of Robin Hood” star Flynn.

The grounds of nearly a half-acre continue the English countryside charm with leafy trees, a stream, waterfalls and terraced stone patios.

The property, at 4880 Queen Florence Lane, is estimated to have more than 2,700 square feet of living space.

The listing price is $2.2 million. Deanna D’Egidio and Alex Duk of Harcourts Beverly Hills are the listing agents.