‘Good Wife’ writer-producer Ted Humphrey wraps up a sale in BHPO

Writer-producer Ted Humphrey of the shows “The Good Wife” and “Incorporated” has sold his home in the Beverly Hills Post Office area for $2.73 million, records show.

Built in 1965, the well-kept traditional sits behind fences and gates and is approached by a stone walkway. Overhanging eaves with exposed rafters create a small cover for the front door.

Inside, the 3,100 square feet of interior has been renovated to give living spaces a light and airy feel. Among features are oak floors, modern fixtures and recessed art lighting. The living, family and dining rooms take in garden views through sets of French doors.

Custom cabinetry and stainless steel appliances give a polished look to the kitchen, which opens to the dining room and breakfast nook. A three-sided glass fireplace sits between the living room and family room. There’s also an office, four bedrooms and five bathrooms.

Outside, a covered patio looks onto tiered gardens, planters and mature trees. A 100-square-foot bonus room/studio sits next to an outdoor kitchen.

Jeff Yarbrough of Keller Williams Realty Beverly Hills had the listing.

In addition to “The Good Wife,” Humphrey has writer and producer credits for dramas such as “The Unit” and “Shark.” More recently, he was the creator and showrunner of “Wisdom of the Crowd.”



He bought the home seven years ago for $1.84 million, records show.