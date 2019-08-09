Sublime with Rome’s Rome Ramirez shops around 1920s hacienda in Laurel Canyon

Rome Ramirez, frontman for the Sublime spinoff band Sublime With Rome, is asking $2.345 million for his 1920s hacienda in Laurel Canyon.

The guitarist will make a nice chunk of change if he gets his price. Records show he bought the place two years ago through a trust for $1.585 million.

Recently remodeled, the cul-de-sac residence adds some curb appeal with red clay tile and turquoise casement windows. Inside, Spanish details include Saltillo tile, plaster walls, French doors and river rock accents across two stories.

Five bedrooms, four bathrooms and a handful of bright living spaces fill out the 2,528-square-foot floor plan. Dual chandeliers and vaulted ceilings hang over the expansive great room, and the open-concept kitchen is topped by hand-carved wood beams.

The property expands to a variety of outdoor spaces, including a secluded dining patio, a second-story viewing deck, a meditation area and a courtyard with a fireplace. Walkways navigate the terraced gardens, which add some color to the hillside space.

A native of Fremont, Ramirez often collaborated with Sublime bassist Eric Wilson before forming Sublime With Rome in 2009. They’ve released three studio albums since, including 2019’s “Blessings.”

Timothy Carr and Anne Marie Risquez-Ashley of Villa Real Estate hold the listing.