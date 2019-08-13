NBA legend Jerry West puts Bay Area home up for sale

It’s been a busy summer for basketball legend Jerry West. A month after bringing NBA stars Kawhi Leonard and Paul George to L.A., the Clippers executive has put a Bay Area home in Hayward up for sale at $1.68 million.

This house, found in Stonebrae Country Club, is a bit more laid back. Exterior brick accents lead into a neutral-toned interior with four bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms in 3,541 square feet.

Designer tile floors and 22-foot ceilings are found throughout the open floor plan, which combines a living room with a fireplace and a subway tile chef’s kitchen. Elsewhere in the single-story floor plan is a dining room with tray ceilings and an office.

Through pocketing doors, the expansive common area opens to a covered patio. The 0.3-acre grounds also add patches of turf and citrus trees.

Lily Do and Morton Mah of Compass hold the listing.

The 81-year-old West enjoyed a 14-year career with the Lakers in which he made 14 All-Star teams and won an NBA championship in 1972. As general manager of the Lakers for two decades, West assembled six championship teams and was the NBA executive of the year in 1995.

He won a second executive of the year award in 2004 as general manager of the Memphis Grizzlies. In 2017, he joined the Clippers as an executive board member.



On the real estate front, West has been making real estate moves pretty steadily of late. Over the past two years, he’s sold a Mediterranean-style spread in Playa Vista for $2.165 million and bought the La Quinta home of golfer Fred Couples for $2.8 million.