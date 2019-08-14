Former Celtic Aron Baynes looks to pass Boston-area townhome

Two months after being dealt to the Phoenix Suns, former Celtic Aron Baynes is looking to cut a deal of his own. His townhome in the Boston suburb of Newton just hit the market for $1.699 million, records show.
The big man bought the stately town house for $1.585 million last year, shortly after signing a two-year deal with the Celtics worth $11 million, The Times previously reported.
Built in 2018, the two-story home pays homage to Boston’s colonial style with dormer windows and a weather vane up top. Past the slick black-and-white exterior, the living spaces lighten things up with neutral tones and hardwood floors under 12-foot ceilings.
1/12
Built in 2018, the two-story townhome features a slick black-and-white exterior with dormer windows and a weather vane.
(Matt Surette)
Built-in shelves frame a fireplace in the open-concept living room, and paneled walls surround the dining area. There’s also a tile-splashed kitchen, office, four bedrooms and three bathrooms in 3,368 square feet.
Upstairs, the master suite expands to a bathroom with heated floors and a cupola-topped tub. A two-car garage sits beneath the home. Outside, white fencing surrounds a long swath of lawn.
Baynes, 32, was raised in Australia and played in Lithuanian, German, Greek and Slovenian basketball leagues before signing with San Antonio in 2013. A year later, he helped the Spurs defeat the Miami Heat in the NBA Finals.
The Sarkis Team of Douglas Elliman Real Estate holds the listing.