Home of the Week: Sunset Strip pad steps up its game

Massive skylights and glass walls that vary in height and depth give a high-rise-like quality to this contemporary residence located above the Sunset Strip. A series of staircases and walkways, as well as an elevator, are used to navigate multiple outdoor living areas including a rooftop terrace with a full bar.

The details

Location: 1317 Londonderry Place, Los Angeles, 90069

Asking price: $11,599,999

Year built: 1982

Living area: 7,332 square feet, five bedrooms, seven bathrooms

Lot size: 0.25 acres

Features: Open-concept floor plan; poured concrete floors; skylights; elevator; drop-down projection screen; chef’s kitchen with dual ovens; rooftop terrace; media cabana

About the area: In the 90069 ZIP Code, based on 11 sales, the median price for single-family homes in June was $4.575 million, a 27.8% increase compared with the same month last year, according to CoreLogic.

Agents: Jessica Pasternak, Compass, (310) 720-1554

