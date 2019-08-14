Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Hot Property

Home of the Week: Sunset Strip pad steps up its game

1/15
Listed for $11,599,999, this Sunset Strip contemporary is geared for outdoor living with multiple terrace patios and a rooftop deck with a bar.
  (Michael McNamara/Shooting LA)
2/15
Massive skylights and glass walls that vary in height and depth give a high-rise-like quality to this contemporary residence above the Sunset Strip.

  (Michael McNamara/Shooting LA)
3/15
A series of staircases and walkways, as well as an elevator, are used to navigate multiple outdoor living areas including a rooftop terrace with a full bar.
  (Michael McNamara/Shooting LA)
4/15

An open-plan living area topped with pyramid-shaped skylights lies at the heart of the home.
  (Michael McNamara/Shooting LA)
5/15
The open-concept floor plan and ceiling to floor windows let in light and views.   (Michael McNamara/Shooting LA)
6/15

A labyrinth of floating staircases and walkways are used to navigate the indoor-outdoor spaces.
  (Michael McNamara/Shooting LA)
7/15
Poured concrete floors and skylights are among the features.  (Michael McNamara/Shooting LA)
8/15
One of the five bedrooms  (Michael McNamara/Shooting LA)
9/15
The chef’s kitchen.  (Michael McNamara/Shooting LA)
10/15
The wine wall.  (Michael McNamara/Shooting LA)
11/15
The garage.  (Michael McNamara/Shooting LA)
12/15
A rooftop designed for entertaining.   (Michael McNamara/Shooting LA)
13/15
In addition to the floating staircases, there’s an elevator.  (Michael McNamara/Shooting LA)
14/15
The rooftop terrace.  (Michael McNamara/Shooting LA)
15/15
A contemporary-style home in the Hollywood Hills West designed for indoor-outdoor living and play.
  (Michael McNamara/Shooting LA)
By Neal J. LeiteregStaff Writer 
Aug. 17, 2019
5 AM
Massive skylights and glass walls that vary in height and depth give a high-rise-like quality to this contemporary residence located above the Sunset Strip. A series of staircases and walkways, as well as an elevator, are used to navigate multiple outdoor living areas including a rooftop terrace with a full bar.

The details

Location: 1317 Londonderry Place, Los Angeles, 90069

Asking price: $11,599,999

Year built: 1982

Living area: 7,332 square feet, five bedrooms, seven bathrooms

Lot size: 0.25 acres

Features: Open-concept floor plan; poured concrete floors; skylights; elevator; drop-down projection screen; chef’s kitchen with dual ovens; rooftop terrace; media cabana

About the area: In the 90069 ZIP Code, based on 11 sales, the median price for single-family homes in June was $4.575 million, a 27.8% increase compared with the same month last year, according to CoreLogic.

Agents: Jessica Pasternak, Compass, (310) 720-1554

To submit a candidate for Home of the Week, send high-resolution color photos via Dropbox.com, permission from the photographer to publish the images and a description of the house to neal.leitereg@latimes.com.

Hot PropertyBusiness
Neal J. Leitereg
Neal J. Leitereg covers celebrity real estate for the Los Angeles Times’ Business section. He’s found a way to connect his two passions: real estate and sports. Neal is regular contributor to the Hot Property blog, keeping tabs on the luxury digs of L.A. sports figures.  Leitereg graduated from Arizona State and covered real estate news for Realtor.com before joining The Times. 
