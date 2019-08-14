R&B singer Brian McKnight gets in tune with a buyer for Chatsworth home

R&B singer-songwriter Brian McKnight has produced a quick hit in Chatsworth, selling his home of two decades for $1.725 million, records show.

The Mediterranean-style house, built in 1998, came up for sale in June and sold in about seven weeks. McKnight bought the property in 1999 for about $1.262 million, according to public records.

The more than 7,200-square-foot home has a two-story entry and a den with a wet bar. Black-hued walls pair with white millwork in the step-down living room, media room and dining room. Modern chandeliers hang in the chef’s kitchen, which has an island and a wine fridge.

A total of five bedrooms and six bathrooms includes a guest suite with a separate entrance. There are three fireplaces, including one in the master bedroom.

Outside, the knoll-top property offers unobstructed panoramic mountain and city views. A swimming pool with a spa, a built-in barbecue, patio space and a putting green/turf lawn fill out the grounds.

McKnight, who celebrated his 50th birthday in June, has released 12 studio albums to date, most recently “Genesis” in 2017, and has sold more than 25 million albums worldwide. He previously hosted his own TV show, “The Brian McKnight Show,” and syndicated radio show.

In 2009, he appeared as a contestant on the second season of Donald Trump’s “Celebrity Apprentice.”



Anthony Batarse of Atwater Properties and Dorothy Carter of Keller Williams Realty were the listing agents. Simon Maldonado, also with Keller Williams Realty, represented the buyer.