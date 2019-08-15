‘Rick and Morty’ co-creator Dan Harmon buys a Valley Village hacienda with designer cred

Dan Harmon, the creative mind behind “Community” and “Rick and Morty,” has found some value in Valley Village. The writer-producer has bought a Spanish-style home that was renovated by actress-designer Mimi Rogers and interior designer Natalie Zimmerman for $3.6 million, records show.

Rogers, best known for her role in “The Rapture,” and Zimmerman gave the 1930s hacienda some much-needed attention during their three years of co-ownership — and it appears the investment paid off. They bought the place in 2016 for $1.35 million, records show.

Gone are the orange walls, pale yellow cabinetry, turquoise tile and gray carpet; the dated design details have been replaced by a clean decor that combines elements of contemporary and Spanish styles.

Beamed ceilings and a modern chandelier hang over hardwood floors in the expansive great room, which sits at the heart of the roughly 6,200-square-foot home. Through arched doorways, the space expands to a formal dining room and a kitchen with a farmhouse sink and massive center island.

Vaulted ceilings top the master suite. One of six bedrooms and seven bathrooms, it includes a lounge with a fireplace and a private balcony overlooking the grounds.

Mature oaks shade a brick patio out back, which descends to a swimming pool and lawn.

Carrie Bryden of Deasy Penner & Partners held the listing, according to the Multiple Listing Service. Aileen Comora of the Agency represented the buyer.



Harmon, 46, holds credits on the films “Monster House” and “Anomalisa,” as well as the TV shows “The Sarah Silverman Program” and “HarmonQuest.” His podcast “Harmontown” has run weekly since 2012.

Rogers, 63, started acting in the 1980s and boasts notable roles in the films “Gung Ho,” “Desperate Hours” and “Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery.” Her more recent work includes stints on the shows “Blue Bloods,” “NCIS” and “Cleaners.”