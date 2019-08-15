July’s biggest L.A. house sales brought fireworks in a $120-million deal

Los Angeles County saw more than just fireworks in July. Atop the priciest residential sales recorded last month was the Manor in Holmby Hills, which set a fresh California price record. Also trading hands was a $75-million showplace in Bel-Air and a prime parcel on “Billionaire’s Row” that sold for $30 million to an entertainment mogul. Here’s a closer look.

$119.75 million — Holmby Hills

On South Mapleton Drive, Formula One heiress Petra Ecclestone set an L.A. County and California price record with the sale of the 56,500-square-foot mega-mansion known as the Manor.

The mammoth transaction tops the previous L.A. County record established last year of $110 million. It also bests California’s high-water mark of $117.5 million, which was set in 2013 with the sale of an estate in the Woodside community of Silicon Valley.

Originally built for producer Aaron Spelling and his widow, Candy Spelling, the mansion sits on a 4.7-acre parcel where crooner Bing Crosby once had a home.

Entered through an immense foyer, the residence has 123 rooms, including 14 bedrooms and 27 bathrooms. Features include a hair salon and massage parlor, a nightclub with a custom aquarium and a tanning room. A one-lane bowling alley lies in the basement level.

Outdoors, the manicured grounds are filled with rose gardens, orchards, statuaries, fountains and koi ponds. A swimming pool, spa and tennis court also lie on the property.

Ecclestone bought the estate from Candy Spelling eight years ago for $85 million. She now resides in Brentwood.

The listing was held by a trio of brokerages: Kurt Rappaport and Daniel Dill of Westside Estate Agency, Jade Mills of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage and David Parnes and James Harris of the Agency. Jeff Hyland of Hilton & Hyland represented the buyer.

$75 million — Bel-Air

Ardie Tavangarian, founder of Los Angeles-based design and development firm Arya Group, sold a contemporary showplace on Sarbonne Road for $13 million less than the asking price.

Completed this year, the three-story mansion has about 25,000 square feet of living space, 20,000 square feet of outdoor decking/patios, a 40-foot-long fire feature and a rooftop deck. There are nine bedrooms and 15 bathrooms including a master wing complete with two custom dressing rooms.

A showroom-esque glass garage features a car elevator for stacking vehicles. Other amenities include a movie theater, an art studio and a multi-room spa.

Views extend from the cityscape to the ocean.

Branden Williams and Jeff Hyland of Hilton & Hyland were the listing agents. Jon Grauman and Mauricio Umansky of the Agency represented the buyer.

$30 million — Beverly Hills

Entertainment mogul David Geffen paid $30 million for an undeveloped parcel on North Hillcrest Drive.

The one-acre lot is found in an area known as “Billionaires Row” for its affluent residents. Set on a ridge, the property centers on unobstructed views of downtown Los Angeles and the ocean.

The property was marketed with plans for a 24,500-square-foot, modern mansion with seven bedrooms and 14 bathrooms. Designed by architectural firm Shubin Donaldson, the proposed residence would have a bowling alley, a nightclub and a salon. A 140-foot swimming pool would span the length of the property.

Branden and Rayni Williams of Hilton & Hyland held the listing. Kurt Rappaport of Westside Estate Agency represented Geffen.

$28 million — Brentwood

On North Saltair Avenue, former Fleetwood Mac musician Lindsey Buckingham and wife Kristen sold a French Normandy-inspired home that they built for themselves for $1.5 million less than the asking price.

The double-lot estate encompasses 1.3 acres, with a tennis court, a gym, a guest house and a detached screening room. The main residence has about 10,000 square feet of living space, a farmhouse-inspired kitchen, a wood-paneled den and a billiard room.

The master suite is on the main level and has a sitting room, a fireplace, walk-in closets and a dressing room. Four additional en suite bedrooms lie upstairs.

Jeff Hyland of Hilton & Hyland and Jade Mills of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage held the listing. Daniel Brown of Compass represented the buyer: a limited liability company tied to WeWork vice chairman Michael Gross.

The Harold Levitt-designed home on North Hillcrest Drive was formerly owned by actors Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi as well as hotelier Brad Korzen and designer Kelly Wearstler. It sold for $21.445 million after first coming up for sale last year as a pocket listing for $33.75 million. (Simon Berlyn)

$21.445 million — Beverly Hills

Spyglass Entertainment co-founder Roger Birnbaum sold his home on North Hillcrest Drive for about $5.1 million less than the publicly listed asking price. The property was originally listed outside the Multiple Listing Service last year for $33.75 million.

A work of modernist architect Harold Levitt, the renovated and restored showplace has long attracted entertainment types. Originally built in 1956 for movie theater operator Charles P. Skouras Jr., the home has a list of former owners that includes Ellen DeGeneres, Portia de Rossi and former CIA analyst turned producer Robert Court. In the early 2000s, it was owned by developer Brad Korzen and designer Kelly Wearstler.

A curving front facade ringed with block columns sets the stage for the Midcentury home. Inside, 8,055 square feet of interior holds a skylit foyer, a glass-walled living room and bar, five bedrooms and eight bathrooms. There’s also a music room.

Stephen Shapiro of Westside Estate Agency was the listing agent. Ari Afshar of Compass represented the buyer: a limited liability company for which Sweetgreen chief executive Jonathan Neman and his wife, Leora, are listed as managers.