Actor Breckin Meyer cuts loose from Hollywood Hills Midcentury

In Hollywood Hills, actor Breckin Meyer of “Garfield: The Movie” and “Franklin & Bash” has unloaded his 1960s Midcentury home for $1.725 million.

A price cut seemed to seal the deal. After floating the property for $1.995 million earlier this year, he trimmed the tag by $100,000 and found a buyer one month later.

Fitting right in among the Midcentury dwellings of Nichols Canyon Colony, the single-story residence features bright pops of color both inside and out. Blue plantation shutters and a bright red front door adorn the exterior, and shades of blue contrast hardwood floors and walls of glass inside.

The home’s highlight is a dual-sided fireplace of white-painted brick bookended by custom built-in shelves, which runs floor-to-ceiling in the open floor plan. The space combines two remodeled living areas, an open-concept dining area and a kitchen with tile accents.

In 2,146 square feet, there are three bedrooms and three bathrooms. One’s awash in marble, and the other boasts black-and-white checkered floors.

The master suite opens directly to a flagstone patio with a pool and spa. Dense landscaping and block wall fencing seclude the verdant space.

Meyer, 45, starred in the ’90s films “Clueless,” “The Craft” and “Escape from L.A.” before more recent roles in “SuperMansion” and “Designated Survivor.” As a musician, he’s played drums for Ben Harper, Cypress Hill and The Nightwatchman.



Tori Horowitz held the listing. Arvin Haddad of Aaron Kirman Group at Compass represented the buyer.