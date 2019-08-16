Rudolph Schindler’s Lechner House in Studio City sells for over the asking price

In Studio City, a work of celebrated modernist architect Rudolph M. Schindler has sold for a little over $4.882 million.

Known as the Lechner House, the Los Angeles Historic-Cultural Monument dates to the late 1940s and is among the architect’s last projects. It hit the market in July — following a decade-long restoration by Los Angeles-based designer Pamela Shamshiri — for $4.8 million and sold in about five weeks, records show.

The distinct residence, with jagged lines and bands of clerestories, was designed to take in its verdant outdoor surroundings. An open great room with walls of floor-to-ceiling windows lies on the second story, allowing for eye-level views of the surrounding tree-tops. The dining room opens to a tree-topped dining patio. In other areas such as the breakfast nook, interior walls have been replaced with glass to pull the view further inside.

1 / 15 Rudolph Schindler-designed home in Studio City (Anson Smart) 2 / 15 Rudolph Schindler-designed home in Studio City (Anson Smart) 3 / 15 Rudolph Schindler-designed home in Studio City (Anson Smart) 4 / 15 Rudolph Schindler-designed home in Studio City (Anson Smart) 5 / 15 Rudolph Schindler-designed home in Studio City (Anson Smart) 6 / 15 Rudolph Schindler-designed home in Studio City (Anson Smart) 7 / 15 Rudolph Schindler-designed home in Studio City (Anson Smart) 8 / 15 Rudolph Schindler-designed home in Studio City (Anson Smart) 9 / 15 Rudolph Schindler-designed home in Studio City (Anson Smart) 10 / 15 Rudolph Schindler-designed home in Studio City (Anson Smart) 11 / 15 Rudolph Schindler-designed home in Studio City (Anson Smart) 12 / 15 Rudolph Schindler-designed home in Studio City (Anson Smart) 13 / 15 Rudolph Schindler-designed home in Studio City (Anson Smart) 14 / 15 Rudolph Schindler-designed home in Studio City (Anson Smart) 15 / 15 Rudolph Schindler-designed home in Studio City (Anson Smart)

Advertisement

The 3,539-square-foot interior includes a library with walls of built-ins, a galley-style kitchen, four bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms. The master suite features a custom rectangular tub that looks out toward a garden.

Outside, a blanket of landscaping creates a backdrop for various sitting areas and patios. The walled and fenced property, which measures about a third of an acre, also has a street-facing two-car garage.

Schindler, who died in 1953 at 65, built homes across L.A. from the 1920s to the ‘50s. A native of Austria, his works of note include the Schindler Chase House in West Hollywood, the Lovell Beach House in Newport Beach and the Samuel Freeman House in Hollywood Heights.

Tori Horowitz of Compass was the listing agent. Stefani Stolper, also with Compass, represented the buyer. The exact sale price was $4,882,385.