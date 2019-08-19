Actor Matthew Glave heads for the hills in Calabasas

Actor Matthew Glave of “Baby’s Day Out” and “Funny Story” and his wife, actress Anita Barone, have paid $1.101 million for a hillside home in Calabasas.

The couple must’ve liked what they saw in the place. The property went into escrow less than a week after hitting the market and sold for about $100,000 more than the asking price, according to the Multiple Listing Service.

Built in the 1970s and since remodeled, the turnkey home is surrounded by hills and conservancy land for extra privacy. Inside, roughly 2,400 square feet of interiors take in sweeping mountain and canyon views from almost every room.

A dual-sided fireplace anchors the open floor plan, which combines two living rooms, a dining area and a tile-splashed kitchen. White walls, hardwood floors, recessed lighting and custom molding are among the interior details. A balcony and outdoor deck complete the level.

An elevator and powder-blue floating staircase lead downstairs, where all three bedrooms reside. Through sliding glass doors, the master suite expands to a private patio with a deck and spa.

A native of Michigan, Glave has had recurring roles in the shows “Picket Fences,” “ER” and “Army Wives.” On the film side, the 55-year-old’s credits include “Argo” and “First Man.” Barone has credits that include “The Jeff Foxworthy Show,” “Daddio” and “The War at Home.”

David Katz of RE/MAX Olson & Associates held the listing. Teri Lewis of NextHome Real Estate Place represented Glave.